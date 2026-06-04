‘The Blackening’ creator to develop new Hulu comedy with a plot that is equal parts hilarious and chaotic

Dewayne Perkins’ new Hulu comedy focuses on a close-knit group of friends in their 30s

A new comedy project is making its way through development at Hulu, and it centers on a dating premise that sounds equal parts hilarious and risky. According to Variety, comedian, writer, and actor Dewayne Perkins is developing an untitled comedy series for the streamer. The show, which is still in the development stage, focuses on a close-knit group of friends in their 30s who decide to approach dating in an unusual way. Instead of making romantic choices on their own, they agree to let the group vote on every major relationship decision. In other words, dating becomes a team sport. At the heart of the story are two friends with very different personalities.

Denny, described as “chaotically gay,” and Nelson, a straight man who is simply trying to keep things together, help lead the group through this experiment. While the concept may sound like a recipe for disaster, the series is expected to focus on more than awkward dates and questionable romantic advice. According to the official logline, the friends “attempt to not only help each other find their next potential loves but also help each other re-find their confidence, streamline their joy and define the next chapter of their lives.” Perkins is set to star in the title if Hulu officially orders it to series. He is also serving as writer and executive producer, giving him creative control both in front of and behind the camera.

Dewayne Perkins poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @dewayneperkins)

The project also comes with some notable names on the producing side. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is among the executive producers through Unanimous Media. He is joined by Erick Peyton and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, who are also producing under the company’s banner. For Perkins, the Hulu comedy marks another busy chapter in a career that continues to grow. Most recently, viewers saw him in the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘The Studio’, created by and starring Seth Rogen. Many viewers may also recognize him from ‘The Blackening’, the horror-comedy film that he co-wrote, produced, and starred in.

The movie originated from a viral Comedy Central sketch and eventually grew into a feature-length release from Lionsgate. His résumé stretches even further. On the writing side, he has contributed to the late-night series ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ as well as the fan-favorite sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. As an actor, he has appeared in projects including ‘The Upshaws’ and the reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’. At the moment, Hulu has not announced a production date, casting details beyond Perkins, or a potential release window. Since the project is currently in development, there is still a long road ahead before audiences can watch it on their screens.