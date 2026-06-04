MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Blackening’ creator to develop new Hulu comedy with a plot that is equal parts hilarious and chaotic

Dewayne Perkins’ new Hulu comedy focuses on a close-knit group of friends in their 30s
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Dewayne Perkins poses for a picture (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dewayneperkins)
Dewayne Perkins poses for a picture (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dewayneperkins)

A new comedy project is making its way through development at Hulu, and it centers on a dating premise that sounds equal parts hilarious and risky. According to Variety, comedian, writer, and actor Dewayne Perkins is developing an untitled comedy series for the streamer. The show, which is still in the development stage, focuses on a close-knit group of friends in their 30s who decide to approach dating in an unusual way. Instead of making romantic choices on their own, they agree to let the group vote on every major relationship decision. In other words, dating becomes a team sport. At the heart of the story are two friends with very different personalities.

Denny, described as “chaotically gay,” and Nelson, a straight man who is simply trying to keep things together, help lead the group through this experiment. While the concept may sound like a recipe for disaster, the series is expected to focus on more than awkward dates and questionable romantic advice. According to the official logline, the friends “attempt to not only help each other find their next potential loves but also help each other re-find their confidence, streamline their joy and define the next chapter of their lives.” Perkins is set to star in the title if Hulu officially orders it to series. He is also serving as writer and executive producer, giving him creative control both in front of and behind the camera. 

Dewayne Perkins pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @dewayneperkins)
Dewayne Perkins poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @dewayneperkins)

The project also comes with some notable names on the producing side. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is among the executive producers through Unanimous Media. He is joined by Erick Peyton and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, who are also producing under the company’s banner. For Perkins, the Hulu comedy marks another busy chapter in a career that continues to grow. Most recently, viewers saw him in the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘The Studio’, created by and starring Seth Rogen. Many viewers may also recognize him from ‘The Blackening’, the horror-comedy film that he co-wrote, produced, and starred in.

The movie originated from a viral Comedy Central sketch and eventually grew into a feature-length release from Lionsgate. His résumé stretches even further. On the writing side, he has contributed to the late-night series ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ as well as the fan-favorite sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. As an actor, he has appeared in projects including ‘The Upshaws’ and the reboot of ‘Saved by the Bell’. At the moment, Hulu has not announced a production date, casting details beyond Perkins, or a potential release window. Since the project is currently in development, there is still a long road ahead before audiences can watch it on their screens.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 8 sees chaos erupt as the Boogeyman sets his sights on Patricia
TV

‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 8 sees chaos erupt as the Boogeyman sets his sights on Patricia

Episode 8 focuses on Tom's assistant, Patricia, whose worst fears come true with the return of the Boogeyman
8 minutes ago
Is Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ linked to classic 90s film? Inside Javier Bardem’s psychological thriller
TV

Is Apple TV’s ‘Cape Fear’ linked to classic 90s film? Inside Javier Bardem’s psychological thriller

Ahead of the psychological thriller’s release, the buzz is whether the show is connected to Martin Scorsese’s iconic 90s film of the same name.
31 minutes ago
'The Audacity' Season 2 gets major update as Jess McLeod gears up to return in greater capacity
TV

'The Audacity' Season 2 gets major update as Jess McLeod gears up to return in greater capacity

AMC's 'The Audacity' stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Simon Helberg, and more in prominent roles
1 hour ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Peter McFerrin takes on 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in nail-biting match
WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Peter McFerrin takes on 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in nail-biting match

Returning champion Peter McFerrin faces off against Gabriel Berkowitz and Gil Hamel in his third consecutive game
3 hours ago
‘Tulsa King’ 4 hasn’t even aired yet, but Paramount+ is already planning for Season 5 and a new filming base
TV

‘Tulsa King’ 4 hasn’t even aired yet, but Paramount+ is already planning for Season 5 and a new filming base

A major behind-the-scenes change could reshape ‘Tulsa King’s future as new reports hint at Dwight Manfredi’s next destination.
4 hours ago
Amazon cancels Martin Gero's 'Stargate' series in an unexpected move — here's what we know so far
TV

Amazon cancels Martin Gero's 'Stargate' series in an unexpected move — here's what we know so far

Martin Gero, the writer on 'Stargate SG-1' and 'Stargate: Atlantis' was tapped in a three-pronged role as writer, executive producer, and showrunner
18 hours ago
'Not Suitable For Work' kicks off with love quadrangle drama as AJ and Abby receive eviction notice
TV

'Not Suitable For Work' kicks off with love quadrangle drama as AJ and Abby receive eviction notice

Mindy Kaling's 'Not Suitable For Work,' starring Ella Hunt and Avantika Vandanapu, premiered on June 2 with three episodes
1 day ago
‘The Hunting Party’ Season 3 gets major update and it’s not the news fans were hoping for
TV

‘The Hunting Party’ Season 3 gets major update and it’s not the news fans were hoping for

The future of ‘The Hunting Party’ is no longer a mystery, as NBC has made a final decision about the thriller after two seasons
1 day ago
Prime Video series 'The Challenger' casts former 'Arrested Development' star alongside Kristen Stewart
TV

Prime Video series 'The Challenger' casts former 'Arrested Development' star alongside Kristen Stewart

The upcoming series is inspired by the 2023 book 'The New Guys' written by Meredith E. Bagby, and with this addition, the cast in now insane.
1 day ago
Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series
NEVER HAVE I EVER

Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series

Mindy Kaling, famously known for 'Never Have I Ever' and HBO's 'The S*x Lives of College Girls,' recently released her latest workplace comedy series.
1 day ago