Ariana Grande wraps filming major comedy sequel ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ release — here's all we know

The pop icon trades her mic for a dose of family chaos in the long-awaited comedy and her mysterious new role has fans buzzing.

Ariana Grande is ready to flex her comedic chops and she’s doing it in one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedy franchises. The pop superstar has officially wrapped filming on ‘Focker-in-Law,’ just ahead of her anticipated turn in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ As per ScreenRant, ‘Focker-in-Law’ is the fourth installment in the ‘Meet the Parents’ series. Grande took to Instagram to share the emotional end of filming, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her co-stars.

“These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special,” she wrote in the caption. “I love my Fockers, and I love my Byrnes… so, so very much. I will miss this bunch terribly. See you next November!” The ‘Meet the Parents’ franchise began in 2000 with the original film starring Robert De Niro as the overprotective father Jack Byrnes and Ben Stiller as the unlucky Greg Focker, whose attempts to impress his future father-in-law led to an unforgettable string of comic disasters. The movie spawned two hit sequels: ‘Meet the Fockers’ (2004) and ‘Little Fockers’ (2010).

The franchise earned its place as one of the most successful comedy series in box office history, with a global haul exceeding $1.13 billion. Now, more than a decade later, ‘Focker-in-Law’ is breathing new life into the franchise with a mix of returning favorites and fresh faces. De Niro, Stiller, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo will all reprise their iconic roles, while Grande joins the cast as a new character named Olivia Jones. Also, details about Olivia remain closely guarded. Stiller praised Grande’s performance in the upcoming film, hinting at something special in store for audiences.

“What she’s doing in this movie is really unique,” Stiller said. “It’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time and just like to work with her.” Directed and written once again by John Hamburg, who helmed ‘Meet the Fockers,’ the upcoming comedy promises to deliver the same blend of awkward family humor, emotional warmth, and relatable chaos that made the originals classics. Furthermore, ‘Focker-in-Law’ is slated for release on November 25, 2026, marking a full-circle moment for the franchise and an exciting new chapter for Grande’s acting career. Meanwhile, fans of the singer-actress won’t have to wait long to see her on the big screen.

Grande will next appear as Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good,’ the awaited sequel directed by Jon M. Chu, hitting theaters November 21. As reported by Deadline, she’s also lending her voice to an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ This further proves that her talent extends well beyond the recording studio. With ‘Focker-in-Law’ on the horizon and ‘Wicked: For Good’ just around the corner, Ariana Grande seems poised to dominate both the stage and the screen. And if her latest post is any indication, she’s having the time of her life doing it.