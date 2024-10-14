'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch faces wrath of Bravo costars for her bizarre living situation

Stacey Rusch, a new 'RHOP' housewife, describes her unusual living situation with her ex to her judgemental costars

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: After splitting from her spouse, Season 9 rookie of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Stacey Rusch is enjoying dating once more, but she still lives in a peculiar arrangement with her former partner. According to Stacey's Bravo bio, she and her spouse decided to separate after 16 years of marriage.

They are now in the middle of the divorce process. Because of the circumstances, Stacey has had to be inventive to get through the separation.

Here's what you should know about Stacey's residence. Thiemo Rusch, Stacey's estranged husband, is a senior vice president of sales operations for Audi of America.

Arabella, their 8-year-old daughter, is shared by them even though they are no longer together. "Now that my husband and I are separated, we have agreed to approach our divorce with class," stated Stacey.

"We are still living together as a family." Then Stacey opened up about her nightly routine.

"We do sleep in separate bedrooms," she said, adding, "and you know, our focus is our daughter. That’s what we're doing in the same home while getting a divorce."

'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch juggling between 2 homes

Stacey does not, however, live in the same home as her ex-partner full-time. “Right now, I have two homes,” Stacey stated.

“I have my home where Arabella lives and where my husband is currently living. I also have an apartment in DC. I try to time things so that when he’s home, I'm in DC ‘working.’ Then, when he travels, I’m back home with Arabella.”

Ashley Darby's jaw drops at 'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch's new living situation

Stacey and Ashley Darby were talking about dating lives and families while trekking when Stacey revealed that she and her spouse continue to live together even after their separation. Ashley said that it was too dirty.

When Stacey disclosed that her current partner, Thomas Anthony Jones, aka TJ, was a devoted Christian and that sex was not permitted until marriage, her eyes grew even more. Ashley found it inconceivable that someone ending a committed relationship wouldn't want to try on as many items as they could.

Karen Huger criticizes 'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch's sexless relationship

When it comes to her thoughts on 'RHOP' costar Stacey's new romance, Karen Huger isn't holding back. “Well, they’re not married. It was a sexless relationship,” Karen told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 10.

“There’s a difference. I’m married. Twenty-eight years. Praise the Lord. Shout-out to Ray.”

Karen joked that she was "absolutely not" surprised by Stacey's romance in an interview with the outlet. “I read that from the jump,” Karen stated.

“It’s over, isn’t it? Stay tuned.”

