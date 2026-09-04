MEAWW Entertainment Logo

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2

The HBO series is preparing its ‘Chamber of Secrets’ adaptation months before its Christmas Day debut.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in a production still from HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series (Image Source: HBO)
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in a production still from HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series (Image Source: HBO)

HBO is moving ahead with the next chapter of its ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation, adding two characters and recasting Ginny Weasley. The performer introduced in Season 1 stepped away before work began on the follow-up. The network has now confirmed all three additions and changes. They will join the series in Season 2.

Lenny Rush has been cast as Dobby, while Billy Barratt will portray the young Tom Riddle. Bonnie Hill will take over as Ginny Weasley from Gracie Cochrane, who will still appear in the first season. Cochrane left the role before work began on the second installment. Her family said the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a statement from Cochrane and her family

L-R, Lenny Rush, Bonnie Hill and Billy Barratt will play Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle in ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @hbomax)
L-R, Lenny Rush, Bonnie Hill and Billy Barratt will play Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle in ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @hbomax)

Rush previously appeared in ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Dobby, voiced by Toby Jones in the films, tries to stop Harry from returning to Hogwarts because he believes the young wizard is in danger. Barratt’s credits include ‘Bring Her Back’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter.’ His character first appears to Harry through an enchanted diary, though readers know Tom Riddle later becomes Lord Voldemort.

Hill arrives as Ginny becomes part of the second book’s central mystery. In ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ Ginny begins her first year at Hogwarts and becomes connected to Riddle through his diary. She joins Alastair Stout as Ron, Tristan Harland as Fred, Gabriel Harland as George, Ruari Spooner as Percy and Katherine Parkinson as Molly. HBO has not announced who will play Arthur Weasley.

The three actors are not the only Season 2 additions. Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who left because of scheduling conflicts. HBO renewed the series before its debut. Season 2 is in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London and is scheduled to start filming this fall.

Before then, viewers will meet Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer portrays Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu appears as Severus Snape and Nick Frost takes on Rubeus Hagrid. Francesca Gardiner writes and executive produces the adaptation. ‘Harry Potter’ premieres on HBO on December 25, 2026.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?
TV

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?

The group finds a possible way to steer through the multiverse, but three competing teams send its journey off course.
2 hours ago
Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting

Jenna Dewan is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy for the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35
10 hours ago
What is the Forward Vault? ‘Silo’ Season 3 ending explained as Juliette’s mission takes dangerous turn
TV

What is the Forward Vault? ‘Silo’ Season 3 ending explained as Juliette’s mission takes dangerous turn

One locked door may decide the fate of every silo left standing in ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10
10 hours ago
‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 to bring back major ‘Blue Bloods’ character
TV

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 to bring back major ‘Blue Bloods’ character

'Boston Blue' Season 2 will begin on October 9, and the premiere episode will feature a familiar face
11 hours ago
Do Eddie and Susie get together in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2? Where they stand after intense finale
TV

Do Eddie and Susie get together in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2? Where they stand after intense finale

Throughout the show, fans witnessed chemistry between Kaya Scodelario’s Susie and Theo James’ Eddie
12 hours ago
Fox orders new sitcom from ‘Modern Family’ team based on British hit
MODERN FAMILY (2009)

Fox orders new sitcom from ‘Modern Family’ team based on British hit

Christopher Lloyd and Danny Zuker are set to bring a much-loved BBC Two hit to Fox
13 hours ago
Netflix to bring dark new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ series to life with major Hollywood name
TV

Netflix to bring dark new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ series to life with major Hollywood name

Netflix's upcoming fantasy series trades swords and quests for vampires and tragic romance
14 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 adds Kevin Zegers and 'Resident Evil' star to its stacked cast
TV

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 adds Kevin Zegers and 'Resident Evil' star to its stacked cast

'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 adds several major cast members, including a new therapist, a new coach, and a league commissioner.
21 hours ago
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 episode 5 drops a subtle Easter egg tied to familiar AFC Richmond character
TV

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 episode 5 drops a subtle Easter egg tied to familiar AFC Richmond character

Ted’s response to Alice’s behavior points to a past mistake and raises another question about AFC Richmond.
1 day ago
‘MobLand’ receives exciting Season 3 update ahead of Season 2
TV

‘MobLand’ receives exciting Season 3 update ahead of Season 2

Paramount+ dropped some major news for the future of Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' two weeks before the release of the second season.
1 day ago