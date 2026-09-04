HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2

The HBO series is preparing its ‘Chamber of Secrets’ adaptation months before its Christmas Day debut.

HBO is moving ahead with the next chapter of its ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation, adding two characters and recasting Ginny Weasley. The performer introduced in Season 1 stepped away before work began on the follow-up. The network has now confirmed all three additions and changes. They will join the series in Season 2.

Lenny Rush has been cast as Dobby, while Billy Barratt will portray the young Tom Riddle. Bonnie Hill will take over as Ginny Weasley from Gracie Cochrane, who will still appear in the first season. Cochrane left the role before work began on the second installment. Her family said the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a statement from Cochrane and her family

L-R, Lenny Rush, Bonnie Hill and Billy Barratt will play Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle in ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @hbomax)

Rush previously appeared in ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Dobby, voiced by Toby Jones in the films, tries to stop Harry from returning to Hogwarts because he believes the young wizard is in danger. Barratt’s credits include ‘Bring Her Back’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter.’ His character first appears to Harry through an enchanted diary, though readers know Tom Riddle later becomes Lord Voldemort.

Hill arrives as Ginny becomes part of the second book’s central mystery. In ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ Ginny begins her first year at Hogwarts and becomes connected to Riddle through his diary. She joins Alastair Stout as Ron, Tristan Harland as Fred, Gabriel Harland as George, Ruari Spooner as Percy and Katherine Parkinson as Molly. HBO has not announced who will play Arthur Weasley.

The three actors are not the only Season 2 additions. Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who left because of scheduling conflicts. HBO renewed the series before its debut. Season 2 is in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London and is scheduled to start filming this fall.

Before then, viewers will meet Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer portrays Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu appears as Severus Snape and Nick Frost takes on Rubeus Hagrid. Francesca Gardiner writes and executive produces the adaptation. ‘Harry Potter’ premieres on HBO on December 25, 2026.