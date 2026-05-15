‘James Bond’: 5 actors who could lead Amazon’s new 007 era, including Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill

Amazon MGM Studios begins the search for the next 'James Bond' as speculation grows around several major Hollywood contenders.

One of the most iconic characters in cinema will soon be back on the silver screen. Amazon MGM Studios has officially started the hunt for the next James Bond. The studio posted a statement online confirming the news. "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right." Variety reported that casting director Nina Gold, known for ‘Rome,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘The Crown,’ has been roped in for the task of finding the person with the necessary suavity and talent to take on the responsibilities of 007. Her work in ‘Hamnet’ earned her a place among the five casting directors nominated for the first-ever Oscar for casting.

Statement from Amazon MGM Studios:

“The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.” pic.twitter.com/2RLm8fITWQ — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2026

Produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, the next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the man behind ‘Arrival,’ ‘Sicario,’ ‘Incendies,’ and the ‘Dune’ franchise. ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight is working on the script. But the most important question floating around the internet is who is worthy of the license to kill. Here are five actors whose names pop up most frequently in conversations:

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill In Conversation With MTV's Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y, New York on October 26, 2022 in New York City.

Netizens have been expressing their desire to see Cavill as James Bond for quite some time. His personality and talent have already landed him iconic roles like Superman and Geralt in ‘The Witcher.’ Also, his stylish performances in ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ made it evident that the actor was ready to be MI6’s only hope. Cavill was among the finalists to play the same role in ‘Casino Royale,’ which ultimately went to Daniel Craig. According to director Martin Campbell, the actor gave a tremendous audition but was too young to play the role at 22.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends the "Frankenstein" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau)

The young Australian actor is one of Hollywood’s most promising stars. His unsettling performance in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ and the cult-hit film ‘Saltburn’ earned him early recognition. The 28-year-old's complex performance in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ earned him an Oscar nomination last year. ‘The Rest Is Entertainment’ podcast host Marina Hyde, who is also a writer for The Guardian, said on the podcast that Elordi is now “in pole position” to be the next Bond.

Callum Turner

Callum Turner as Major John 'Bucky' Egan in ‘Masters of the Air’ (Image Credit: @Apple TV+)

Another actor in the race is Callum Turner, who played Theseus in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. His performance in ‘The Capture’ earned him a BAFTA nomination, and other notable works include ‘Queen and Country,’ ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ ‘Masters of the Air,’ and ‘Eternity,’ alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen. Not only does he have the perfect personality to play Bond, but he is also at the ideal age, 36, to carry the franchise for the next two decades. Turner will next be seen in Will Gluck’s rom-com ‘One Night Only’ with Monica Barbaro and Maya Hawke.

Harris Dickinson

A screenshot of Harris Dickinson from the trailer of 'Babygirl'. (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The next frontrunner on the list is BAFTA nominee Harris Dickinson, who recently starred in the mystery series 'A Murder at the End of the World.' During his conversation with Josh Horowitz on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Dickinson shared that he is intrigued by the idea of Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond. "The role of James Bond is interesting. The circumstances of Bond are interesting. Like the character, the world, and what he goes through. That’s interesting." Even without playing Bond, the actor has built an impressive filmography that includes ‘Babygirl,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ ‘The Iron Claw,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ and the upcoming Beatles biopic, in which he plays legendary musician John Lennon.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image Credit: @omega | Instagram)

Another frontrunner to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The BAFTA-nominated actor is known for the ‘Kick-Ass’ series, ‘Nocturnal Animals,’ ‘Tenet,’ the ‘Godzilla’ franchise, and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’ Omega signed Taylor-Johnson as its global brand ambassador last year, further fueling speculation that he had been signed as Bond. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. The actor was recently seen in 'Kraven the Hunter,' following previous roles in 'Bullet Train' and 'The Fall Guy.'