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‘Fake Skating’ casts ‘Sterling Point’ and ‘The Shards’ stars as its main couple

Based on Lynn Painter’s best-selling novel of the same name, ‘Fake Skating’ is set to be released in July 2027 on the big screen
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Thom and Susan from 'The Shards' — (Cover Image Source: FX)
A still of Thom and Susan from 'The Shards' — (Cover Image Source: FX)

Lynn Painter's 'Fake Skating' has finally found its Dani Collins and Alec Barczewski. Amélie Hoeferle and Graham Campbell were announced as the leads in a swoony video posted by @lynnpainterbooks. 'Fake Skating' will adapt Painter's best-selling novel of the same name. Amélie and Graham's casting has garnered a lot of attention because they already have well-established fan bases. Both are stars of recent hit shows. Amélie appeared as the aloof sister Ramona in 'Sterling Point', while Graham played the sexy school quarterback Thom in 'The Shards'. In the announcement video, both actors are dancing to an instrumental. Their effortless chemistry is already stealing hearts.

Amélie Hoeferle posing for camera
Amélie Hoeferle posing for camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @ameliehoeferle)

Painter also provided the movie's release date alongside the announcement video. "Amélie Hoeferle and Graham Campbell star in Fake Skating, coming exclusively to theatres 7.16.2027," the author mentioned in the caption. Painter is beyond excited to see the duo portray Dani and Alec. "You guys, I have been losing my freaking MIND ever since I saw this amazing duo's chemistry read!!! Seriously, they are Dani/Alec PERFECTION – I cannot wait for you to see – and I am BEYOND excited they’re on board," the author commented on her post. According to the book's synopsis, Dani and Alec were former best friends who grew apart after Dani moved away. Dani is now back in her hockey-loving hometown, but Graham is nothing like the boy she remembered. Things turn murky when circumstances force them into a fake relationship. 

Amélie Hoeferle posing for camera
Amélie Hoeferle posing for camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @grahamedwardcampbell)

Sony Pictures is spearheading the adaptation. According to Deadline, Josh Boone has been tapped to direct the movie. He has a background in the romance genre, with his work in the superhit 'The Fault in Our Stars.' Boone, Morgan Lehmann, and Victoria Bata penned the first draft. Knate Lee handled all the later revisions. The project was first reported in March of this year. Boone auditioned several actors in the summer before landing on Amélie and Graham. Gluck and Jacqueline Monetta are on board as producers. Painter serves as an executive producer alongside Madison Jones for Olive Bridge Entertainment. Lynn Painter's book 'Fake Skating' was released in September 2025. Since then, it has appeared on the New York Times YA Hardcover Bestseller list 48 times. In 15 of those weeks, the book held the No. 1 spot. To date, the book has sold 500,000 copies. Moreover, it has a massive fanbase eagerly waiting to see Dani and Alec's story on the big screen.

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