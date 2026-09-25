‘Forgotten Island’ ending explained: Do Jo and Raissa escape Nakali with their memories?

A hidden sand dollar and Batiba’s bargain force Jo and Raissa to confront what their friendship means beyond Nakali.

DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’ sends friends Jo and Raissa to Nakali as Raissa prepares to leave the Philippines for college. A sand dollar offers a route home, but the island’s bargains threaten their shared memories. Jo’s fear of being left behind drives her choices. Getting Raissa home will cost her something more than the sand dollar.

By the end of the film, Jo and Raissa escape Nakali with their shared memories intact. Jo first gives herself up to Batibat so Raissa can leave safely. Raissa then returns rather than accept a life in which Jo forgets her. Their reunion interrupts Batibat’s attempt to take Jo’s memories, and the film later shows them together after Raissa’s move.

Jo and Raissa stand with their allies as Manang confronts them on Nakali in a still from the ‘Forgotten Island’ trailer (Image Source: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures)

In the end, Batibat restores the friends’ missing memories, revealing that Jo hid the sand dollar after Raissa stole Manang’s wings. Raissa had taken Manang’s wings, and without the sand dollar, the girls could not use their planned route home. Jo was struggling with Raissa’s decision to attend college abroad and feared their friendship would change once she left. Hiding the object kept them on the island longer, but it also put Raissa’s future and their safety at risk.

The revelation explains why Raissa reacts so strongly when she learns what happened. She wants to make her flight, but discovers that the person she trusted deliberately kept her from leaving. Raissa goes after the sand dollar herself and breaks with Jo. Her anger stems from Jo’s decision to deliberately prevent them from leaving. Jo’s decision was driven by her fear that their friendship would change after Raissa left for college.

Manang crouches among the rocks in a still from the ‘Forgotten Island’ trailer (Image Source: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures)

When Manang threatens Raissa, Jo makes a deal with Batibat to secure her friend’s escape. Batibat takes Jo’s friendship bracelet and begins drawing out the memories connected to Raissa, while Raissa is sent back to the beach where their journey began. Jo’s choice gives Raissa the freedom she had been trying to protect, even though Jo now risks forgetting why she made it. Raissa refuses to leave her there and finds her way back to Nakali through their bond.

Raissa reaches Jo as Batibat’s ritual is erasing their past and enters Jo’s fading memories. She brings up the story of their first meeting, helping Jo hold on to the friendship Batibat is trying to take away. Batibat relents and returns a memory she had stolen from Manang. The film does not reveal what Manang’s missing memory contained, but its return ends that part of the conflict.

A memory of Jo and Raissa in a classroom appears inside a friendship bracelet in a still from the ‘Forgotten Island’ trailer (Image Source: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures)

After a time jump, Raissa has moved to the United States for college, while Jo has become a comics creator. They reunite during Jo’s book tour, and her work draws on their adventure together. The closing scene shows that using their friendship bracelets together opens a way back to Nakali.

They leap through the portal, confirming that leaving the island did not mean giving it up for good. The ending leaves them free to follow separate paths while choosing when to share another adventure. The portal scene comes before the credits. ‘Forgotten Island’ does not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene. Jo and Raissa’s story ends with their memories and friendship intact.