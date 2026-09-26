‘Sesame Street’ is getting a new movie at Netflix — here's everything we know so far

Elmo and friends have more on the way as Netflix expands its ‘Sesame Street’ plans.

Elmo and his neighbors may be headed for a movie night. Netflix is developing a new ‘Sesame Street’ film with production company Rideback and Sesame Workshop. The project was announced on September 24 alongside an extension of Netflix’s deal for the series through Season 62. For now, the movie has no announced plot, cast, director or release date.

Netflix has not said which characters will appear or whether the film will play in theaters before streaming. No writer has been named, either. Rideback and Sesame Workshop are the only companies identified as working on the project. Viewers waiting for a first look or trailer have few clues about the story.

Abby Cadabby, Zoe and Elmo appear together in a scene from ‘Sesame Street’ (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix Jr.)

There is a clearer schedule for the show. Volume 4 of ‘Sesame Street’ Season 57 will arrive on Netflix on November 23, with Volumes 5 and 6 following in 2027. The extended agreement covers new seasons through Season 62, though Netflix has not set dates for those later seasons. The upcoming episodes will give families more to watch while the film takes shape.

The CGI animated spinoff ‘Mecha Builders’ is also coming to Netflix on October 26. It features animated versions of Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby. The series originally debuted in 2022, so the October date marks its Netflix arrival rather than its first premiere. The spinoff joins the flagship series as another part of the streamer’s ‘Sesame Street’ collection.

Netflix began streaming new ‘Sesame Street’ episodes under an earlier agreement with Sesame Workshop. Those episodes also remain available on PBS stations and PBS KIDS platforms in the US, where children can watch them for free. Netflix added a collection of more than 100 past episodes and specials in June. The movie extends that partnership beyond the television series, but Netflix has not said when more film details will arrive.

The announcement is part of Netflix’s broader expansion of programming for younger viewers. Kids and family titles accounted for 15% of its total viewing hours in the first half of 2026, according to the company. The movie remains in development, with its story and release plans still under wraps.