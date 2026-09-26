How many post-credit scenes are in ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’? Here’s how it connects to ‘Doomsday’

‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ rewrites its ending to build toward the ‘Doomsday’ crossover

‘Avengers: Endgame’ was released in 2019 and became one of the most successful films of all time, wrapping up ten years of Marvel storylines with Tony Stark’s final fight against Thanos. Now, over seven years later, the movie returns to theaters with a twist this time, not just for sentimental reasons. Marvel Studios has cleverly transformed this movie into the groundwork for the coming crossover. ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ is on now in theaters, and there is a question fans want to have answered: how many post-credit scenes it has. The answer would be three, plus an extended version of the original ending of the movie. All this aims at preparing audiences for the forthcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ coming in December.

A still from the ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The story shifts before the opening credits. The scene of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) dancing with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) continues, where a knock at the door interrupts their dance. Peggy opens the door to see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the door in his TVA uniform, saying, “No, but I can help you. Both of you.” This moment implies why Steve and Peggy’s family ends up on a different Earth. It is shown to be connected to the main storyline of ‘Doomsday.’ Then the first mid-credit scene jumps to after the events of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with grey hair appears on a video call from deep in an underground nuclear bunker, explaining that he invented a serum to control his transformation into the Hulk. The picture glitches as Doctor Doom breaks into the bunker, and Banner is shown being forced to transform off-screen.

In the next scene, the TVA headquarters appears, with Mobius, Ouroboros, and Casey watching the two universes collide on their screens, including the Fox Studios’ ‘X-Men’ universe. Millions of parallel worlds are shown undergoing destabilization at once, thus justifying why, in the trailers for ‘Doomsday,’ the X-Men were depicted as being aggressive towards the Avengers. The last stinger comes with a change of the sound previously played during the credits of the 2019 movie, the sounds which indicated that Tony Stark was building his first Iron Man suit. Instead of the hammering noise, there is a shot of Doctor Doom making his metal mask, making the last scene of the movie completely different from how it was in 2019.

A still from the ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

In an interview with Fandango, Joe Russo said that the re-release was “required viewing” to understand ‘Doomsday.’ “It’s going to connect the story of the two movies,” he predicted, while noting that seeing it on the big screen is important “for two reasons: One, you’re going to have a lot of fun ... and two, I think it’s required viewing for following the story in Doomsday.” His brother and co-director, Anthony Russo, went even farther in his comments to Fandango, saying, “If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn’t see this coming.”

Joe had previewed the concept at the Sands Film Festival in April, where he called the added footage a “critical companion story” that would serve as a “setup for what you’re gonna watch in December when you see Avengers Doomsday.” The framing has sparked backlash on social media, due to Marvel having separately marketed ‘Doomsday’ as a “phase zero” entry point that required no knowledge of previous films, only for the studio to ask audiences to revisit a three-hour, seven-year-old film to fully understand it. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to be released in cinemas on December 18.