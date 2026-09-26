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Upcoming Fred Astaire biopic welcomes Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter in major roles

Fred Astaire biopic stars Tom Holland in the main role of the actor and dancer who took Hollywood by storm in the 20th century
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 51 MINUTES AGO
(L) Margaret Qualley; (R) Sabrina Carpenter posing for camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @sarahmargaretqualley23; (R) @sabrinacarpenter)
(L) Margaret Qualley; (R) Sabrina Carpenter posing for camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @sarahmargaretqualley23; (R) @sabrinacarpenter)

After creating history at the box office this summer, Tom Holland is now preparing to star in another highly anticipated project. He has been tapped to play the legendary Fred Astaire in a yet-to-be-titled biopic. Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter are now confirmed to join him in this venture, according to THR. Qualley has reportedly been cast as Fred's older sister and Broadway partner, Adele Astaire. Paul King, who is on board as the movie's director, is elated to bring Adele's story to life. "I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen," said King in a statement. "Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film — most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers — while Adele's work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives."

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Margaret Qualley attendsMargaret Qualley attends "The Dog Stars" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Carpenter will play Ginger Rogers, Fred's frequent co-star. Their partnership catapulted them to global stardom. "The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side," King added about the casting. Both characters will help cover significant parts of Fred's life. Fred and Adele's collaboration made them bona fide Broadway stars, while his pairing with Ginger became one of Hollywood's greatest dance pairings. King also co-wrote the movie's script based on Kathleen Riley's book 'The Astaires: Fred & Adele' with Steven Levenson.

Sabrina Carpenter posing for the camera
Sabrina Carpenter posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @sabrinacarpenter)

The movie created quite a stir after the announcement, as Fred made it clear that he did not want his life adapted on the big screen in his lifetime, according to Empire. Several members of the Astaire family support the project. "With Kathleen Riley's seminal biography as its foundation, and the creative team in place, the story of their partnership both on and off the stage is in the best care," Fred's daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie, said. Fred's grandson, Tyler McKenzie, is on board as a consultant. "I know their legacy will be beautifully brought to life for a whole new generation," he shared. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Tom Holland attends
Tom Holland attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Holland shared during the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promotional tour that he had already done some rehearsals. "I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I've got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud," he shared. He was keen to do all the dances by himself and not use any body doubles. Holland also produces the venture alongside Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor for Pascal Pictures and Ben Holden and Josh Hyams for Lightbulb Pictures.

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