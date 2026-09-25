‘Doctor Who’ brings David Tennant and Billie Piper back to theaters with never-before-seen footage

‘Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Cut’ coincides with the 20th anniversary of David Tennant and Billie Piper's debut season together

David Tennant and Billie Piper are set to return to the big screen. BBC Studios, CinemaLive and Fathom Entertainment will screen ‘Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Cut’ for one night only on November 23, according to doctorwho.tv. The film will debut on Doctor Who Day and will be available to enjoy in over 1,000 cinemas across America, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The movie combines the Season 2 episodes ‘The Impossible Planet’ and ‘The Satan Pit’ into one movie-length extended version, featuring scenes that were previously cut and only available on DVD, along with additional material that has not been seen before. This marks the first time the two-part episode has been presented in theaters.

A still from ‘Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Cut’ (Image Source: YouTube | Doctor Who)

It follows the Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler as they land on Sanctuary Base 6, a remote outpost orbiting a black hole. When an ancient force erupts from the planet below, the crew finds themselves in an epic battle against something that has existed long before time itself. This was also the episode in which the Ood, a species of telepathic aliens, first appeared in the series. Tickets will be available starting September 25 at 9 a.m. local time. Ticket buyers in the US can purchase seats through Fathom, while those in the other four countries can buy them at doctorwhoincinemas.com. The screening will also feature a new interview with director James Strong, who reflects on the story 20 years after it first aired.

Natasha Spence, global events director at BBC Studios, said in a statement on doctorwho.tv, “Part of what makes Doctor Who so extraordinary is that there is always more to discover. Even with a story as loved as The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, we’re able to offer fans something they haven’t experienced before, with previously deleted scenes restored into the adventure and never-before-seen extended footage included in this special cinema cut. Doctor Who Day is the perfect moment to celebrate that sense of discovery with fans. We’re delighted to be working with CinemaLive again to bring this unforgettable Tenth Doctor and Rose story to the big screen, and to give audiences the chance to experience it together in cinemas for the first time.”

A still from ‘Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Cut’ (Image Source: YouTube | Doctor Who)

This release coincides with the 20th anniversary of Tennant and Piper’s debut season together. Right now, ‘Doctor Who’ is between seasons. On September 17, the BBC started accepting bids for the upcoming season, but fans shouldn’t expect new episodes until 2028 or 2029. The latest season wrapped up with Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor seemingly transforming into Piper’s character, leaving her future role on the show uncertain. Meanwhile, last month in London, during For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi, Piper cleared up some of the confusion. She told fans that she isn’t taking over as the next Doctor but will remain as Rose Tyler during this break. At the same event, she mentioned she is not involved in any current filming for ‘Doctor Who’ and asked fans to be patient as the BBC plans what comes next for the series.