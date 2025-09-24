‘The Voice’ singer fails to get a single chair turn, but Carson Daly had a card up his sleeve

The 25-year-old singer performed 'Cigarette Daydreams' by Cage the Elephant during his blind audition on 'The Voice'

Over the last two decades, Carson Daly has been serving as the host of 'The Voice,' and by now, he surely knows a thing or two about musical talent. In the latest season of the NBC singing show, Daly has a special power called the 'Carson Callback.' With the help of this new rule, he can give a second chance to an artist to impress the coaches during the blind auditions, and Daly used this power during the very first audition night. In the premiere episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, which aired on September 22, when Ryan Mitchell failed to get a single chair turn during the try-outs, Daly stepped in and gave another chance to the budding singer.

For his 'The Voice' audition, Mitchell, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, performed 'Cigarette Daydreams' by Cage the Elephant. In the episode, Mitchell revealed that the song, which revolves around growing up too fast, holds a deeper meaning for him. He told the judges that he once drank a handle of vodka a day, and now, he's four years sober. It seems like the song struck an emotional chord with the young singer. However, it failed to strike a chord with the judges at the blind auditions, and he did not get any chair turns from the panel of Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé.

While having a chat with Mitchell and his family backstage, Daly said, "Sometimes the coaches just don’t get it right." Soon after, he gushed over Mitchell and exclaimed, "We rarely get a cool alt-rock artist on the show anymore." Handing a special card to Mitchell, who looked stunned, Daly explained, "Twenty-eight seasons, I see coaches let great singers like yourself fall through the cracks sometimes, and I’ve never been able to do anything about it until right now. Ryan, this is the Carson Callback Card. You’re just too good to let go. Pick a new song. Ryan, you have 24 hours to prepare for this second and last chance."

Before his second blind audition, Daly told him, "You're resilient," to which Mitchell responded by saying, "I’m beyond grateful and stoked and ready to get back up there, man." For his second shot, Mitchell decided to sing 'Baby One More Time' by Britney Spears. The four coaches enjoyed Mitchell's rock version of the pop classic, and they were seen grooving during Mitchell's performance. Eventually, McEntire turned her chair for Mitchell. Since it was a blind audition, McEntire had no clue about whom she was turning for until she saw him. Later on, McEntire confessed that she thought Mitchell's voice sounded familiar.

Once Mitchell wrapped up his performance, the four coaches were stunned after seeing him on the stage. According to NBC, an elated McEntire told Mitchell, "I thought I was having deja vu or something. You looked so familiar...weren’t you just here? I’m like, 'I’m losing my mind!' I’m thrilled to death because you are a great singer. Welcome to The Voice." Season 28 of 'The Voice' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC.