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Who is the new officer in 'Chicago P.D.'? Season 14 Episode 4 sees Officer Watts join Voight’s team

'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Episode 4 focuses on a robbery in the 11th district, where Voight collaborates with a new officer played by Naiqui Macabroad
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO
A still of Watts from 'Chicago P.D.' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)
A still of Watts from 'Chicago P.D.' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

'Chicago P.D.' has welcomed a new face to Voight's team. In 'My Eye, My Call,' viewers meet Officer Donovan "Penny" Watts, an intuitive, fearless beat cop. Naiqui Macabroad, known for his stints in 'Law & Order,' 'StartUp,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Power,' 'In the Moment,' 'Timeless,' and 'The Conners,' plays the role. The episode begins with him stumbling on a crime scene. Voight (Jason Beghe) is interested in the case as he believes it may be connected to '4 Corner Boys,' the crew he suspects was responsible for LaSean's death. The investigation centers on three people who robbed a man named Bernie of his drug supply before killing him. Watts’ connections in the 11th District neighborhood help Voight’s team obtain footage of the three men involved in the crime.

A still of Voight and Watts from 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Officer Watts' superiors reprimanded him for getting too involved in the Intelligence Unit's case. However, he cannot stay away because he cares deeply about the 11th District, where the 4 Corner Boys are wreaking havoc. Watts proves resourceful when his suspicion that three low-level criminals trying to steal from their boss were involved in the murder turns out to be correct. The team concludes that the three men aren't deeply involved in the operation.

A still of Voight. Ruzek and Watts from 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

Both the Intelligence Unit and Watts begin pursuing Trez Brown. Through different methods, they reach an arcade, where Watts' interference makes one man run away and another shoot at Voight and Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Thankfully, no one gets injured. The team finds a phone on the scene, and Watts convinces the shooter to give them its code. Voight then orders Watts to leave, but on the way, the cop gets an update about where the stolen cash could be hidden. He heads there with Voight's permission. However, Voight instructs him to secure the scene.

Watts reaches the spot, but can't follow Voight after realizing that there is a kid at the house. He enters the premises through a broken screen door and discovers that his suspicions were correct: two armed men are holding a woman and a boy at gunpoint, as the woman insists she knows nothing about the cash. Watts and the team work together to get the situation under control and save the woman and the kid.

A still of Voight and Watts from 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

The next day, Voight asks to meet Watts. The Commanding Officer has a question for him. He asks Watts about his nickname, Penny. "Uh, it's not a secret," Watts explained. "I'm a bad penny, a bad penny always turns up.... I see something, I move on it. I see mostly everything. When I don't move on it... When I don't let my eyes lead, that's when trouble comes." Voight then enquires about the sealed documents from his time in Durham. This time Watts doesn't answer, saying he isn't legally allowed to disclose information about the same. Voight still offers him a position at the Intelligence unit, which Watts accepts. Before leaving, Watts asks Voight whether he offered him the job because he considers Watts a good cop, or because of his unfinished business in the 11th District. Voight says that it is both. To find out what happens next, tune in every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET only on NBC.


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