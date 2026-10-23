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Who is the new detective on ‘Law & Order’? Theo Walker gets new partner after Vincent Riley's death

Riley’s death in Season 26 marked an emotional moment for viewers, and Episode 3 sees the team navigating through this challenging time
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 Episode 3 featuring David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker and James Badge Dale as Det. Robert Calvino (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still from ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 Episode 3 featuring David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker and James Badge Dale as Det. Robert Calvino (Cover Image Source: NBC)

After Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) was shot on ‘Law & Order’, the show introduced a new detective. Riley’s death in Season 26 marked an emotional moment for viewers, and the latest episode introduced his replacement. ​The new character is Robert Calvino, played by James Badge Dale. He joined Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) as his new partner. Reflecting on his character getting a new partner, Ajala told NBC Insider, “I’m very excited for everybody to meet Rob Calvino.” He also added that Dale had “elevated” ‘Law & Order’ with his arrival.

A still from ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 Episode 3 featuring James Badge Dale as Detective Robert Calvino (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

In ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 Episode 3, a tip about a homicide in Central Park brought Calvino and Walker together on a new case. As Walker hurried out of the car, Calvino asked him, "What’s up, partner?" He added, "Sorry, I was asleep when the call came in." "'Partner,' huh," Walker asked as Calvino nodded.

A still from ‘Law & Order’ Season 26 Episode 2 featuring James Badge Dale as Detective Robert Calvino (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

Meanwhile, Walker, along with the rest of the squad, navigated through Riley’s death, with his family photo still on Calvino’s desk. As the squad room adjusted to the change, Calvino and Walker began working together on their first case. Speaking of the same, Ajala said, “I love how these two characters meet. It’s a very challenging set of circumstances. But because of the way that they meet, I feel like it lays the right kind of fertile ground for a very truthful, honest relationship. That’s what makes this partnership extra special.” Teasing what fans can look forward to, he added, "I really love the relationship between Theo Walker and Rob Calvino. It's a lot of fun."

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