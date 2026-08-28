Where to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion? Release date, time and more

The upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will feature heated arguments and disagreements among the cast members

The highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion is scheduled to air on Monday, August 31, 2026. Fans can stream the episode on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as the drama unfolds among the islanders. The cast members finished filming the reunion with hosts Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, as well as a live audience, a few weeks ago at Universal City, California, and excitement has been at an all-time high. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ariana teased that the episode will give fans a glimpse into a “lot of unseen footage.” She added, “That was really interesting for me because I only got to see it for (the first time) as well.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion trailer featuring Melanie (Image Source: YouTube | @Peacock)

Notably, the show just released the official trailer for the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion. It offered a look at what viewers can expect from the islanders, who will reveal their current relationship status and what they've been up to since leaving the villa. Fans will also learn more about the latest season as the cast will decode several interesting and iconic events that took place in the villa. Right after hosts Ariana and Andy welcomed the islanders and the audience, the trailer jumped to Kenzie Annis doing her iconic split in the middle of the stage.

The teaser also saw KC Chandler accusing the cast members of being accepting of Tierra Davis but not him. Reacting to this claim, runner-up and fan-favorite contestant Aniya Harvey said she felt she needed to apologize. In a shocking turn of events, Kenzie called out Melanie for rolling her eyes at her while she was speaking. Elsewhere, Jen exclaimed that it was all “so messy!” Throughout the trailer, viewers witnessed multiple confrontations, disagreements, and accusations among some of the cast members. It will be exciting to see who has stayed friends and who drifted apart because of their differences after the reality show ended.

The trailer also confirms that fan-favorite islanders, including Trinity, Bryce, Aniya, Carl, Melanie, Sincere, Kayda, Zach, Kenzie, Dylan, Tierra, KC, and more, will be part of the episode. With the weekend approaching, fans only have a couple more days to wait for Peacock to premiere the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion.