Who is Gabriel Vasconcelos? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 fans convinced this OG islander was demoted

Following a female cast member’s controversial exit ahead of the premiere, fans speculate that Gabriel might be demoted to being a ‘bombshell’ from ‘OG’ islander.

Ahead of the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiere tonight, one of the cast members, Vasana Montgomery, was removed from the originally listed contestants. It happened after videos of her using racial slurs started circulating across the internet. While the show fans were still comprehending the latest development, they learned more about the OG cast members. Gabriel Vasconcelos, one of the OG islanders, is speculated to be demoted to being a bombshell. After some viewers noticed that Gabriel’s introduction video was missing from the show’s social media, assumptions grew faster. There also have been a few Reddit discussion boards where fans discussed the speculated issue.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestants (Image Source: YouTube| Peacock)

A Reddit user, @Acceptable_Order5707, started a discussion board “LoveIslandUSA” on June 1 under “SPECULATION.” It was titled, “Gabriel demoted from OG to Bombshell?” and wrote, “We never got Gabriel’s intro video yesterday like we got the rest of the cast, so I’m assuming that means Gabriel will come in as a bombshell instead? This would make sense due to Vasana being removed so they can even out the number of men and women for coupling up Day 1. I hope to see him soon because he was the best looking one to me.” A Reddit user, @plant-newbie22, commented, “The first bombshell, in my opinion, has the best advantage. They usually come in the same evening or day after the OGs, so they often have that same Day 1 loyalty as the season goes on. They also usually get some benefit of getting to couple up with whoever they want.”

Another discussion board was started by Reddit user @paris-allegedly under the title “Gabriel intro vid?” with the category “OBSERVATION.” The user mentioned not getting the intro video featuring Gabriel on ‘Love Island’ USA social media. They wrote, “Looks like we’re not getting an intro video from Gabriel, seeing as they just posted a villa renovation update.... What do y’all think happened? The app still shows him as an OG, but why wouldn’t they post his intro vid?” A few users commented that Gabriel’s demotion to bombshell might have happened due to the uneven number of male and female cast members. It might be because of the recently removed female contestant, Vasana. Following her exit, the show makers must even out both male and female islanders in the villa before new arrivals.

Vasana posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram |@vasana_vibes)

A Reddit user @Conscious_Catch_1951 wrote, “I’m thinking because it would be an uneven amount of boys and girls, because of Vasana, that they might make him the first bombshell instead.” Another user @Past_Brother_1266 commented, “Pretty sure he’s going to be the Day 1 bombshell to keep things even with Vasana leaving. I suspect they will bring him out immediately after the initial coupling, as they’ve done in some seasons.” Soon, with the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiere tonight, fans will learn more about the islanders entering the villa and who will join as a bombshell.