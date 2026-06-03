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Who coupled up on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Inside Day 1 chaos and the double bombshell twist

After the islanders coupled with their partners, Ariana Madix revealed the arrival of two new bombshells.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the islanders going through first recoupling ceremony (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the islanders going through first recoupling ceremony (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

The recently premiered ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 revealed 10 singles entering the villa. This included Aniya Harvey, Trinity Tatum, KC Chandler, Melanie Moreno, Beatriz Hatz, Sean Reifel, Kenzie Annis, Bryce Dettloff, Zach Georgiou, and Sincere Rhea. As the first episode ended, fans also witnessed two bombshell arrivals: Kayda and Gabriel Vasconcelos. After the ten initial islanders arrived, the show host, Ariana Madix, welcomed them and spent some time with them. So that the newly arrived singles can get to know fellow islanders better ahead of their upcoming pairings, later, she mentioned the first coupling ceremony of the season. “Tonight, you all will be coupled up. But before we do that, we’re giving you a chance to look beyond first impressions and see who you truly are compatible with,” announced Ariana.

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the host Ariana Madix (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the host Ariana Madix (Image Source: @Peacock)

Both male and female islanders stand on opposite sides, separated by a barrier with three doors. “I’m going to ask you a series of questions, and the giant doors in front of you each represent an answer. For every question, you’ll step behind the door that represents you the most. The girls will be on one side, and the boys will be on the other,” shared Ariana. “Once everyone has made their choice, we’ll open the doors and reveal who matched. And if you match with one or more islanders, you’ll share a hot, steamy kiss,” she added. ‘Love Island USA’ cast members were surprised to hear that. Soon, the coupling ceremony started. The host told the islanders to “not hold back.”

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the first couple Trinity and Bryce (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the first couple Trinity and Bryce (Image Source: @Peacock)

After Ariana asked a series of questions, Trinity and Bryce were the first islanders to couple up. Soon, the rest of the islanders paired up as well. This included Kenzie and Zach, Melanie and Sincere, Aniya and KC, Beatriz and Sean, along with the first couple, Trinity and Bryce. At night, Ariana re-joined the islanders and invited them to the fire pit. She asked the couples how their first 24 hours in the villa had been. “A lot can change in 24-hours. And tonight you’ll have a big decision to make. And trust me, your decision could change everything,” noted the host.

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the first coupling ceremony (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the first coupling ceremony (Image Source: @Peacock)

Once again, islanders stood behind doors with girls on one side and boys on the other. “This time the choice is simple: do you want to stay in your current couple or do you want to explore a new connection? In front of you, you’ll see two dots.” Standing on the green dot would mean they were happy with their current pairing, while red meant they were open to a new pairing. Two couples who were happy with their current partners were Aniya-KC and Trinity-Bryce. The rest of the people’s choices did not match their partner's. However, before revealing their choices, Ariana revealed that two new bombshells were joining them in the villa. “They’re about to knock on those doors and really turn up the heat,” she added. They were Kayda and Gabriel Vasconcelos.

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