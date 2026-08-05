Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Mummy’ sequel brings back 2 stars from OG franchise

Two familiar faces are back, a mysterious newcomer joins the adventure, and ‘The Mummy’ sequel just gave fans another reason to stay excited.

Universal Pictures introduces even more recognizable faces in the sequel to their film ‘The Mummy’, including two stars from the original franchise along with Brendan Fraser. Kevin J. O’Connor and Oded Fehr have officially joined the cast, marking another major reunion for longtime fans. The studio has also cast Turkish-German actor Numan Acar in a mystery role for the highly anticipated adventure film. O’Connor and Fehr both appeared in 1999’s ‘The Mummy’, while Fehr also returned for ‘The Mummy Returns’ in 2001. O’Connor famously played the greedy Beni Gabor, who betrayed Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) before serving the resurrected high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). Fehr portrayed Ardeth Bay, the fearless Medjai leader dedicated to protecting Egypt from ancient supernatural threats throughout the franchise.

A still from 'The Mummy' (1999) (Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures At Home)

According to Deadline, Universal has not revealed any story details or confirmed whether the returning actors will reprise their original characters. The report also states that Numan Acar’s role remains under wraps for now. His recent credits include ‘Young Sherlock’, while upcoming projects feature ‘The Way of the Wind’ and Liam Neeson’s action thriller ‘The Fix’. The sequel already boasts several returning stars from the beloved original films.

Brendan Fraser is back as adventurer Rick O’Connell, joined by Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan. Michael Johnston has also joined the cast as one of the film’s newest additions, although his character remains undisclosed. Filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, best known as part of Radio Silence, will direct the movie. David Coggeshall, whose recent credits include ‘The Family Plan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill’, wrote the screenplay. Universal has scheduled the film for a wide theatrical release on October 15, 2027.

Kevin J. O’Connor in a still from 'The Mummy' (Image Source: Universal Studios)

Sean Daniel returns as producer after helping shape the original franchise, working alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and Clayton Townsend. Brendan Fraser will also serve as an executive producer with Jason F. Brown of Hivemind. Universal executives Jay Polidoro and Jacqueline Garell will oversee production for the studio. In light of many original cast members returning and new faces being introduced, it seems the sequel is looking to pay homage to its origins while also adding something new to the storyline.