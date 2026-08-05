MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Mummy’ sequel brings back 2 stars from OG franchise

Two familiar faces are back, a mysterious newcomer joins the adventure, and ‘The Mummy’ sequel just gave fans another reason to stay excited.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from The Mummy Returns. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures)
A still from The Mummy Returns. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures)

Universal Pictures introduces even more recognizable faces in the sequel to their film ‘The Mummy’, including two stars from the original franchise along with Brendan Fraser. Kevin J. O’Connor and Oded Fehr have officially joined the cast, marking another major reunion for longtime fans. The studio has also cast Turkish-German actor Numan Acar in a mystery role for the highly anticipated adventure film. O’Connor and Fehr both appeared in 1999’s ‘The Mummy’, while Fehr also returned for ‘The Mummy Returns’ in 2001. O’Connor famously played the greedy Beni Gabor, who betrayed Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) before serving the resurrected high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). Fehr portrayed Ardeth Bay, the fearless Medjai leader dedicated to protecting Egypt from ancient supernatural threats throughout the franchise.

A still from 'The Mummy' (1999) (Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures At Home)
A still from 'The Mummy' (1999) (Image Source: YouTube | Universal Pictures At Home)

According to Deadline, Universal has not revealed any story details or confirmed whether the returning actors will reprise their original characters. The report also states that Numan Acar’s role remains under wraps for now. His recent credits include ‘Young Sherlock’, while upcoming projects feature ‘The Way of the Wind’ and Liam Neeson’s action thriller ‘The Fix’. The sequel already boasts several returning stars from the beloved original films.

Brendan Fraser is back as adventurer Rick O’Connell, joined by Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan. Michael Johnston has also joined the cast as one of the film’s newest additions, although his character remains undisclosed. Filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, best known as part of Radio Silence, will direct the movie. David Coggeshall, whose recent credits include ‘The Family Plan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill’, wrote the screenplay. Universal has scheduled the film for a wide theatrical release on October 15, 2027.

Kevin J. O'Connor in a still from 'The Mummy'
Kevin J. O’Connor in a still from 'The Mummy' (Image Source: Universal Studios)

Sean Daniel returns as producer after helping shape the original franchise, working alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and Clayton Townsend. Brendan Fraser will also serve as an executive producer with Jason F. Brown of Hivemind. Universal executives Jay Polidoro and Jacqueline Garell will oversee production for the studio. In light of many original cast members returning and new faces being introduced, it seems the sequel is looking to pay homage to its origins while also adding something new to the storyline.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Hunting Wives’ star joins Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’ sequel as star-studded cast expands
MOVIES

‘The Hunting Wives’ star joins Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’ sequel as star-studded cast expands

The much-awaited sequel, titled 'The Housemaid’s Secret,' is set to premiere on December 17, 2027
9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx lands a major action role in Amazon MGM’s new hostage thriller but one key detail is missing
MOVIES

Jamie Foxx lands a major action role in Amazon MGM’s new hostage thriller but one key detail is missing

The Oscar-winning actor is set to play a former Marine caught in a courthouse hostage crisis in the Prime Video film
16 hours ago
‘The X-Files: I Want to Believe’ R-rated director’s cut finally sets Hulu release date
MOVIES

‘The X-Files: I Want to Believe’ R-rated director’s cut finally sets Hulu release date

Chris Carter restores the horror-driven version of the 2008 film as Hulu also moves ahead with a separate franchise reboot.
22 hours ago
Andrew Garfield has one condition for returning as Spider-Man: 'I would want it to be...'
MOVIES

Andrew Garfield has one condition for returning as Spider-Man: 'I would want it to be...'

Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
1 day ago
Who played Ned’s grandmother in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Mary Rivera dies at 82
MOVIES

Who played Ned’s grandmother in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Mary Rivera dies at 82

Mary Egida Rivera played a Filipino grandmother and shared the screen with multiple ‘Spider-Man’ actors in ‘No Way Home’.
1 day ago
Jaafar Jackson lands a major role alongside Will Smith in David Gordon Green’s new action thriller
MOVIES

Jaafar Jackson lands a major role alongside Will Smith in David Gordon Green’s new action thriller

Jaafar Jackson follows his breakout role in 'Michael' with a secretive new part in a prison-set thriller led by Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb.
1 day ago
Sony boss addresses Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' future after record-breaking success: ‘I heard Tom say…’
MOVIES

Sony boss addresses Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' future after record-breaking success: ‘I heard Tom say…’

After 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-breaking box office success, Sony boss addressed Tom Holland's return for future movies.
1 day ago
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ finally lands IMAX release after record-breaking opening weekend
MOVIES

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ finally lands IMAX release after record-breaking opening weekend

Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man movie will share select IMAX screens with 'The Odyssey.'
1 day ago
Could Halle Berry return as Storm in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'? New rumor sparks fan hopes
MOVIES

Could Halle Berry return as Storm in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'? New rumor sparks fan hopes

A new Marvel rumor has sparked fresh speculation about Halle Berry's possible return as Storm ahead of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’
1 day ago
Hasbro’s iconic ‘Action Man’ is finally getting a live-action movie
MOVIES

Hasbro’s iconic ‘Action Man’ is finally getting a live-action movie

‘Action Man’, once inspired by ‘GI Joe’, is set to dominate big screens.
2 days ago