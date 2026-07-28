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'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Universal has already announced that the movie will be released on the big screen on October 15, 2027
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Brendan Fraser at BFI Southbank on December 09, 2025 in London, England; Rachel Weisz attends Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch on June 07, 2024 in NYC (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | [L] Photo by Sean Zanni; [R] Photo by Samir Hussein)
Brendan Fraser at BFI Southbank on December 09, 2025 in London, England; Rachel Weisz attends Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch on June 07, 2024 in NYC (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | [L] Photo by Sean Zanni; [R] Photo by Samir Hussein)

Michael Johnston could be moving from one major hit to another. The breakout star of this year's biggest box office success, 'Obsession', is in early talks to join Universal's upcoming 'The Mummy' sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter. If the deal closes, he will share the screen with franchise veterans Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. It is important to note that Universal has not commented on Johnston's potential casting as of this writing. However, the move would keep the actor within the studio family after the success of 'Obsession', which was released through Universal's specialty label, Focus. Filmmaking team Radio Silence, known for 'Scream' and 'Ready or Not', will direct the new installment. Universal has already announced that the movie will release on the big screen on October 15, 2027.

Michael Johnston in a still from Obsession
Michael Johnston in a still from 'Obsession' (Image Source: Blumhouse Productions)

Johnston's career has changed dramatically over the past year. Before landing his breakout role, he appeared in projects including 'Teen Wolf', the independent film 'Slash', and Lionsgate's 'Endangered Species'. His career took a turn after 'Obsession', a $750,000 independent feature that Focus acquired following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. The film became an unexpected global phenomenon and earned more than $458 million worldwide.

He could now join the upcoming 'The Mummy' sequel, which marks another chapter in one of Universal's biggest adventure franchises. Stephen Sommers directed and co-wrote the original 1999 film, which starred Fraser and Weisz as adventurers battling an ancient supernatural force. The pair reunited for 2001's 'The Mummy Returns', while Weisz did not return for 2008's 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'. The franchise later received a standalone reboot in 2017 with Tom Cruise leading a new version of 'The Mummy'.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Michael Johnston is seen in Midtown on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Michael Johnston is seen in Midtown on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TheStewartofNY)

David Coggeshall wrote the screenplay for the new film. Longtime franchise producer Sean Daniel returns after producing every previous 'Mummy' installment, including 'The Scorpion King'. 'Project X' producers William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein will also produce alongside Clayton Townsend. Fraser and Hivemind's Jason F. Brown will serve as executive producers. While Universal has yet to reveal Johnston's potential role or any story details, his possible casting signals another major opportunity for one of Hollywood's fastest-rising young actors. Fans will have to wait until an official casting announcement arrives to learn whether Johnston will officially join the next adventure in 'The Mummy' franchise.

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