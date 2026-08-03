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Could Halle Berry return as Storm in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'? New rumor sparks fan hopes

A new Marvel rumor has sparked fresh speculation about Halle Berry's possible return as Storm ahead of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Halle Berry in a still from 'X-Men' (2000) Trailer (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Fox)
Halle Berry in a still from 'X-Men' (2000) Trailer (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Fox)

A fresh Marvel rumor has fans wondering whether Halle Berry could suit up as Storm one more time. The Oscar-winning actress, who first played the powerful mutant in ‘X-Men’ (2000), is once again being linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios, the latest speculation has quickly reignited excitement among longtime 'X-Men' fans. The rumor arrives as Marvel continues building anticipation for its next two ‘Avengers’ films following several major announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. With ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ expected to bring together characters from across the multiverse, fans continue searching for clues about which familiar faces could return.

My Time to Shine Hello recently claimed on X that Halle Berry will reprise her role as Storm in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ The report remains unconfirmed, but it has drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about Marvel's multiverse storyline and the return of several legacy 'X-Men' actors. Adding more fuel to the conversation, Berry shared a heartfelt message about Storm just before Marvel's Comic-Con presentation. Reflecting on the character's legacy, she celebrated 26 years since the first ‘X-Men’ film and thanked fans for supporting Storm throughout the years. While many appreciated the tribute, the post did not include any hint that she was preparing to return to the role. 

Halle Berry in a still from 'X-Men' (2000) Trailer
Halle Berry in a still from 'X-Men' (2000) Trailer — 20th Century Fox

Berry's absence from ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has also become part of the discussion. Marvel has already confirmed the return of several actors from Fox's ‘X-Men’ films, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer, and Channing Tatum. Berry was also absent from the sprawling Fox-era reunion assembled for ‘Doomsday.’ Furthermore, during his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Chris Hemsworth carefully avoided confirming whether Halle Berry will appear in Marvel's upcoming ‘Avengers’ films. After Fallon played a clip in which Berry suggested he ask Hemsworth about her absence from ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ the actor simply smiled and replied, "Maybe."

That omission has led some fans to believe Marvel could be saving Storm for 'Secret Wars' instead. If the rumor proves accurate, the timing would fit with Marvel's larger multiverse plans. 'Doomsday' could focus on reuniting familiar characters, while Secret Wars may serve as a final celebration before the franchise introduces a younger generation of 'X-Men.'

Marvel Studios has already indicated that its future 'X-Men' reboot will serve as a clean slate following the 'Secret Wars’ reset. Director Jake Schreier has previously described the upcoming mutant project as a clean slate, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has spoken about building a younger team for the future. For now, Halle Berry's reported return remains nothing more than a rumor. Neither the actress nor Marvel Studios has confirmed that Storm will appear in 'Avengers: Secret Wars.' Still, with the multiverse making almost anything possible, fans are likely to keep watching closely until Marvel officially reveals its complete cast.

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