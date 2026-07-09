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Liam Neeson’s Iran-set action thriller lands release date as Zachary Levi leads high-stakes rescue mission

The high-stakes thriller that dives into the lives of former CIA operatives haunted by a disastrous Afghanistan mission.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 38 MINUTES AGO
Liam Neeson as Larry and Zachary Levi as Tucker in 'The Fix' (Cover Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)
Liam Neeson as Larry and Zachary Levi as Tucker in 'The Fix' (Cover Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)

Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi’s upcoming Iran-set action thriller 'The Fix' is now headed for a wide theatrical release on September 11. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Inaugural Entertainment has set the movie for a nationwide rollout, giving the project a fall release date after first-look images from the film were shared. The film was previously known as 'Hotel Tehran' before being renamed 'The Fix' ahead of its release. The movie follows Larry, played by Neeson, and Tucker, played by Levi, as they join a group of former CIA operators on a rescue mission in the Iranian capital. Their mission is an attempt to redeem themselves after a failed Afghanistan mission, giving the story a redemption angle alongside its action setup.

appears in an action sequence from 'The Fix' (Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)
Zachary Levi appears in an action sequence from 'The Fix' (Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)

The film is written and directed by Guy Moshe, who co-wrote the script with Mark Bacci and Ron Hutchinson. The cast also includes Quincy Isaiah, Titus Welliver, Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Navid Negahban, Elnaaz Norouzi, Grant Harvey, Lara Wolf, and Annet Mahendru. The first-look images spotlight Neeson, Levi, and Isaiah in the film's tense action setting, with the release plan positioning the movie as a wide theatrical release. Inaugural Entertainment founder and CEO Kevin Weisberg said the company is bringing the film to wide theatrical audiences as part of its fall slate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Zachary Levi visits Fox & Friends to discuss hosting FOX Nation documentary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Zachary Levi visits Fox & Friends to discuss hosting FOX Nation documentary "David: King of Israel" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 26, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

According to the report, the story centers on a dangerous operation in Tehran, where the former CIA team tries to carry out a rescue while dealing with the consequences of a mission that went wrong in Afghanistan. Neeson plays Larry, while Levi plays Tucker, placing both at the center of the mission, with Quincy Isaiah also playing a key role. The setup gives the movie a clear action hook, but Moshe has said the film was not designed only around spectacle.

Liam Neeson in a still from 'The Fix' (Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)
Liam Neeson in a still from 'The Fix' (Image Source: Inaugural Entertainment)

Moshe told The Hollywood Reporter that the film came from his interest in putting viewers inside “the chaos and moral weight of war, not just the action of it.” He also said the cast’s commitment allowed him to take the story into “deeply human territory” while still delivering the large-scale filmmaking expected from the genre. His comments suggest that the movie will focus on the cost of the mission as much as the rescue itself. That angle also gives the film a more character-driven framework, with the former CIA operators trying to make up for an earlier failure.

Liam Neeson at Vue West End on March 16, 2023, in London. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kate Green)
Liam Neeson at Vue West End on March 16, 2023, in London. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green)

Weisberg also described the film as a theatrical experience built around both action and emotional stakes. He said Moshe had made a “propulsive” action thriller, anchored by a powerhouse ensemble in Zachary Levi, Liam Neeson, and Quincy Isaiah. The executive also said the movie balances “intense, edge-of-your-seat spectacle” with real emotional stakes. Producer Zamias added that the team wanted to make an entertaining, character-driven thriller that could feel both timely and timeless.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Titus Welliver attends
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Titus Welliver attends "The Westies" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on July 08, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The project was produced by Astral Future, in association with Latigo Films and Dreamtime Films, and with Oakhurst Entertainment, BondIt Media Capital, Eyevox Entertainment, Blue Rider Media, and Thomasville Pictures. Zamias, Moshe, David Lipper, Robert A Daly Jr., Wendy Sweetmore, Marina Grasic, Justin Oberman, Shalom Eisenbach, and Ryan Winterstern serve as producers. Rocket Science is handling international sales for the film. 'The Fix' will now give Neeson another large-scale action role while placing Levi in a rescue thriller centered on a former CIA team's mission in Tehran after a failed operation in Afghanistan.

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