Sony boss addresses Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' future after record-breaking success: ‘I heard Tom say…’

After 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-breaking box office success, Sony boss addressed Tom Holland's return for future movies.

Sony Pictures hopes Tom Holland will remain Peter Parker after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' delivered a record-breaking opening, but the studio does not yet know whether he will return for another solo movie. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman addressed Holland’s future in an interview with Variety after the film earned $360 million domestically and $932 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The debut was the biggest ever at the domestic box office and the second-largest globally. Despite those numbers, Rothman stopped short of confirming that another Holland-led sequel is already planned.

When asked whether Sony would really let Holland leave after the movie’s opening, Rothman said, “I love these questions. It’s like when a coach wins the Super Bowl, and he goes to the press conference, and they say to him, ‘Are you going to win it next year?’ The honest truth is, we don’t know at this point. This has been the focus of our studio for almost two years. I can tell you this: I certainly, certainly hope. I heard Tom say at some point that he wanted to continue, and we would love it if he did.” When asked whether another 'Spider-Man' sequel with Holland was still possible, even though nothing was in place. Rothman answered, “Yes.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Tom Holland attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The response leaves the door open for Holland’s return without announcing a contract, a release date, or the next film. 'Brand New Day' became Sony’s immediate focus for nearly two years, and Rothman said the studio would welcome Holland continuing in the role. He also linked the film’s performance to its approach rather than relying only on the character’s popularity. “Superhero movies have to feel fresh,” Rothman said, adding that audiences are less interested when a movie simply follows expected steps.

Rothman said 'Brand New Day' separated itself by leading with emotion and avoiding repetition. That assessment also shaped his comments about Sony’s other Marvel movies, which have not matched the results of Holland’s 'Spider-Man' films. The 'Venom' trilogy found an audience, but 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Madame Web' failed to build the same response.

A still from 'Venom' starring Tom Hardy (Cover image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows? That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond. It’s as simple as that,” he said. His answer distinguishes between the success of the 'Venom' trilogy and the studio’s later attempts to expand through other Spider-Man-related characters. His comments suggest Sony is not currently pursuing additional spinoffs solely to expand its Marvel-character slate.

Asked whether Sony planned to continue developing movies based on its other Marvel characters, Rothman said the studio had never viewed the projects as a single formal “Sony-Marvel Universe.” Instead, Sony considered whether individual characters could support movies worth making. “Right now, we don’t know,” he said. “At the moment, there are none in active development.”

For now, Sony’s clearest Marvel success remains Holland’s Spider-Man, even as his next step stays unresolved. Rothman confirmed that another sequel with the actor is possible and made clear that the studio hopes he returns. However, he did not announce negotiations, a deal, or a production plan. The record opening has strengthened Sony’s interest in continuing the partnership, but it has not yet produced a confirmed answer about Holland’s future.