‘The Hunting Wives’ star joins Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’ sequel as star-studded cast expands

The much-awaited sequel, titled 'The Housemaid’s Secret,' is set to premiere on December 17, 2027

‘The Hunting Wives’ star Brittany Snow is set to join the upcoming ‘The Housemaid’ sequel. She will star alongside Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Following the success of the first installment, which earned over $400 million, fans are eager for the release of the sequel titled ‘The Housemaid’s Secret.’ The second part of the film series is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027. The casting news was announced via social media, as the film’s official Instagram page shared a post on August 4, 2026, with the caption, ”Welcome home, Marybeth. Brittany Snow joins the cast of The Housemaid’s Secret: coming to theaters December 17, 2027.”

​The film series, which has gained a massive fan following worldwide, is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel. In the first part, viewers saw Dunst and Kelly as spouses who employed Sydney Sweeney's character, Millie. The husband-wife duo had a dark secret of their own, which came to light as the film progressed. The second part will pick up with Millie working as a live-in maid for another wealthy family. However, she faces an unexpected twist: she is not allowed to see the woman of the house she’s set to work for. Snow will be seen playing a receptionist, Marybeth, at the employer/ husband’s company.

Sydney Sweeney as Millie in a still from 'The Housemaid' (Image Source: Lionsgate | Photo by Daniel McFadden)

The highly-anticipated psychological thriller’s filming will begin later this year. Paul Feige will return to his directorial duties after delivering an exciting first part of the film series. As for the script, Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book, will also be returning for the second installment. Notably, McFadden also has a third novel, titled 'The Housemaid Is Watching,' which might also be adapted into a third film in the future, given the success of the previous movies.

Fans may remember Snow from Netflix’s fan-favorite series ‘The Hunting Wives’, which was produced by Lionsgate Television. The series has also been renewed for a second season. She has also starred in ‘John Tucker Must Die’, ‘Hairspray’, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ trilogy, A24’s ‘X’, and more.