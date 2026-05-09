Brendan Fraser teases 'Mummy 4' ahead of 2028 release: 'I should probably stop talking...'

Fraser's Rick O’Connell is making a return after a 20-year break as he prepares to battle another mummy in the fourth film of the iconic franchise

'The Mummy 4' fans have every reason to rejoice after OG star Brendan Fraser's latest update on the upcoming 2028 film. Fraser's Rick O’Connell is making a return after a 20-year break as he prepares to battle another mummy in the fourth film of the iconic franchise. Outlining his preparation, he said he was doing his best to get in top-tier shape for the sequel. While at it, there was also a teaser from the 57-year-old.

Brendan Fraser and the original cast of The Mummy are returning for its fourth installment! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/rwyzBDmSxG — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 7, 2026

"Well, we’re gonna get the band back together," he confirmed during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. "The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last twenty-whatever years. I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations—I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away," he added. "However, please wish me luck. I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape." The movie is set to release on May 19, 2028, with shooting set to start this fall in Morocco and London. At the time of writing, there is no word on what the storyline would be, and the original's producer, Sean Daniels, returns to the role.

Brendan Fraser in a still from 'The Mummy Returns' (Image credit: Universal)

The latest comes on the back of Universal Pictures adding John Hannah, one of the original cast members, alongside Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The movie will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the 'Scream' franchise fame. The script was penned by 'Orphan: The First Kill's David Coggeshall. Hannah played the brother of the librarian in the original movies, who plays a major role in each of the adventures, actively a character who finds, makes, and loses the spoils even as the gang fends off threats. He appeared in all three films with Frazer. In the sequel, he joins Rick and Evelyn (Fraser and Weisz) as they make a desperate attempt to save their son from a resurrected Imhotep before he can bring the ancient Scorpion King (Dwayne Johnson). In the third film, he is seen to have opened a nightclub in Shanghai, but once again finds himself pulled back to the world of the living dead.