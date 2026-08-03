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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ finally lands IMAX release after record-breaking opening weekend

Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man movie will share select IMAX screens with 'The Odyssey.'
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
A screenshot of Tom Holland during the filming of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)
A screenshot of Tom Holland during the filming of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will expand into IMAX theaters across North America beginning Thursday, August 6. IMAX announced the expansion on Monday, three days before the screenings were scheduled to begin. The Tom Holland-led movie missed the premium format during its opening weekend because Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ commanded IMAX’s entire domestic network for three weekends. With that exclusive window ending, the two releases will now share select digital IMAX locations. ‘The Odyssey’ will be shown on all 41 IMAX 70mm film screens worldwide and will continue to occupy most of the company’s broader network.

A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Marvel Studios)
A screenshot from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Marvel Studios)

The expansion follows a $927 million worldwide opening for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ including $355 million in North America and $572 million from international markets. The total marked the second-largest global opening in movie history, behind the $1.22 billion launch of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ The result was achieved across roughly 90,000 screens, even though the movie did not receive a full domestic IMAX rollout. Its arrival in the format gives Sony and Marvel another premium-screen option as the movie enters its second week in theaters.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ was already available in IMAX in China, Japan, and South Korea, where it earned a combined $23 million from the format. China accounted for $19 million, setting the biggest IMAX opening weekend for a 'Spider-Man' movie in the market. The film added $2.4 million in South Korea, which IMAX said was the largest opening weekend for any movie in the format there. It also earned $2.2 million from shared IMAX screenings in Japan, where the format represented 18% of its opening-weekend box office.

A screengrab of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

In IMAX’s August 3 announcement, CEO Rich Gelfond said, “Spider-Man has been among the most bankable superheroes at the global box office for over two decades — with the franchise delivering $365 million in IMAX receipts to date — and 'Brand New Day' is taking that legacy to new heights with its record-breaking opening weekend.”

He added, “We believe more Spidey fans around the world will want to experience his latest adventure in IMAX — and we hope to be a major driver of both new and repeat viewing for the latest hit in this incredible year for moviegoing.” The company has not disclosed how many North American screens will show ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ or how showtimes will be divided between the two films. ‘The Odyssey’ is expected to remain in IMAX through at least September 17.

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