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Andrew Garfield has one condition for returning as Spider-Man: 'I would want it to be...'

Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Andrew Garfield in a still from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures)
Andrew Garfield in a still from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield has not closed the door on playing Spider-Man again, but he says another return would need one important ingredient. The actor wants any future appearance to feel completely different from previous Marvel films. Rather than another familiar superhero adventure, Garfield hopes for a story that surprises both him and the audience. During a recent interview with ‘The Playlist,’ Garfield spoke about his Marvel future while discussing what could convince him to wear the Spider-Man suit again. The actor, who played Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, explained that he would only return if the project took an unexpected creative direction.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in a still from 'The Amazing Spider-Man'
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in a still from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

He said the next Spider-Man story would need to be "very, very odd" and "completely unconventional" for him to consider returning to the role. "I wouldn’t say boring—but I would want it to be just completely unexpected, like a genre of Spider-Man that you’ve never seen before, that feels very left field," he added. Garfield already has one idea that stands out for him. The actor suggested that a Spider-Man road trip movie could be the kind of unusual project that would interest him. While he did not reveal a specific plot, the idea shows he wants Marvel to experiment with different storytelling styles instead of following the traditional superhero formula.

This is not the first time Garfield has spoken about returning as Peter Parker. Last year, during the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, he said he would happily revisit the character under the right circumstances. "I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies," he said at the time, as per a clip shared by ET bel Arabi.

Andrew Garfield in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Andrew Garfield in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Garfield last appeared as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, where he joined Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Marvel's multiverse adventure. His emotional return became one of the film's biggest highlights and renewed fan demand for another appearance. However, he did not return for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, which is currently screening in theaters. The actor has also dismissed rumors linking him to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. During an interview with GQ last year, Garfield clarified that he would not be joining Marvel's next crossover event. His comments confirmed that fans will not see his Peter Parker in that film. Even so, Garfield's latest interview suggests he has not retired from the role forever. Instead, he appears willing to return if Marvel presents an idea that feels fresh and unexpected. Whether that unusual concept ever reaches the big screen remains to be seen, but fans now know exactly what it would take to bring him back.

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