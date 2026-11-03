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‘Hunger Games’ star in talks to play iconic Marvel mutant Iceman in ‘X-Men’ reboot

The reported casting would put ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star Ben Wang in a role previously played by Shawn Ashmore in Fox’s ‘X-Men’ film series
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Ben Wang at 'Karate Kid: Legends' Premiere on May 27, 2025 in NYC, (inset) Iceman (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes; (Inset) Marvel Comics) )
Ben Wang at 'Karate Kid: Legends' Premiere on May 27, 2025 in NYC, (inset) Iceman (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes; (Inset) Marvel Comics) )

Ben Wang (‘Karate Kid: Legends’) is in talks to join Marvel Studios’ ‘X-Men’ reboot as Bobby Drake/Iceman, according to Deadline. However, it should be noted that Ben has not officially signed onto the project, and Marvel has not officially confirmed this news. He had tried out for the role against Gabriel LaBelle (‘The Fabelmans’), Jackson Kelly and Rhenzy Feliz (‘Runaways’).

A picture of Ben Wang (Image Source: Instagram | @definitelynotbenwang)

Wang has played many iconic roles in his career. He played the leading role in the latest Karate Kid film alongside Jackie Chan. He also played Hank Olson in Stephen King adaptation ‘The Long Walk,’ directed by Francis Lawrence. In addition, he had previously played a leading role in the Disney+ show ‘American Born Chinese.’ 

Wang also appeared in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ as District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow. Wyatt is an oddsmaker and the only other male tribute from District 12 besides Haymitch Abernathy. The film will be released in the US on November 20 and is set 24 years before the first ‘Hunger Games.’ The film premiered in London on October 28 and lasts for 158 minutes. Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch, Mckenna Grace stars as Maysilee Donner, Kieran Culkin stars as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close stars as Drusilla, and Ralph Fiennes stars as President Snow. Jesse Plemons stars as Plutarch Heavensbee whilst Maya Hawke stars as Wiress.

Meanwhile, Iceman was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made his debut in ‘The X-Men’ #1 in September 1963, almost 65 years before it was released. Bobby Drake was the youngest in the original team, which consisted of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, and Angel. He originally had an ice form that resembled a snowman. He has the mutant ability of cryokinesis, which allows him to produce and control ice and cold. In 2015, Marvel Comics confirmed that Iceman is gay. He was portrayed by Shawn Ashmore in the ‘X-Men’ films by 20th Century Fox, such as ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ (2006).

(L-R) Maya Boyd at D23 on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California; Adam Driver at 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France; Inde Navarrette at D23 on August 14, 2026 (Getty Images)

Ben would star alongside Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink (‘Stranger Things’) as Jean Grey, and Asa Germann as Angel. This would give us four of the original five ‘X-Men.’ Beast is the only original member to not have an actor announced. However, he is played by Kelsey Grammer in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The cast also includes Christopher Abbott (‘Wolf Man’) as Professor X, Adam Driver (‘Star Wars’) as Mister Sinister, Samara Weaving (‘Ready or Not’) as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. The film will be directed by Jake Schreier (‘Thunderbolts*’). It is written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo and is being produced by Kevin Feige. The film will be released in theatres on May 5, 2028.

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