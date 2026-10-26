'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' star cast as Beast in ‘X-MEN’ reboot

A fan-favorite actor is set to join Christopher Abbott, Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, and others for the ‘X-MEN’ reboot

The 'X-Men' reboot has finally found its Beast. For a while now, fans have been flooding social media with suggestions, and one of the most popular choices was Peter Claffey, known for playing Sir Duncan the Tall in HBO’s 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.' For fans, his physical stature and endearing performance in the HBO show made him a perfect fit for Hank McCoy. Their wish has now come true, as the Irish actor has been cast in the role, according to Knight Edge Media. He will join Christopher Abbott, Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Asa Germann, Maya Boyd, and Adam Driver in the highly anticipated reboot.

Peter posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @peter_claff)

Steve Bacic, Kelsey Grammer, and Nicholas Hoult have previously played the character. Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his version of the character in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday.' It is safe to say Peter Claffey has some massive shoes to fill. Though details about the reboot are under wraps, industry insider @MyTimeToShineH shed some light on Beast and Kitty Pryde's roles in the project. He mentioned that they "only have small roles in the first movie." The industry insider also confirmed Peter's casting in a later post.

A still of Nicholas Hoult as Beast from the 'X-Men' franchise (Image Source: 20th Century Fox)

Production on the movie will begin sometime in early 2027 in the UK. It is set to release in theatres on May 5, 2028. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is excited about this reboot. After the announcement at Disney's D23 fan extravaganza, he expressed delight at zeroing in on a young cast at the event's subsequent Disney Worldbuilders panel. He also discussed how the new lineup could help expand the franchise like never before. "There's sagas, upon sagas, with these comics that haven't been told yet," he said, according to Murphy's Multiverse. "And that's great because the stories that inspired me to want to make these kinds of movies haven't been told yet. I'm quite excited about doing them." Marvel is yet to confirm Peter's casting.