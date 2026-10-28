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Jennifer Lawrence confirms return of fan-favorite character in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Jennifer Lawrence recalls her time with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson, sharing BTS stories from her return to the upcoming prequel.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Jennifer Lawrence from 'The Hunger Games' (Cover Image Source: Lionsgate)
A still of Jennifer Lawrence from 'The Hunger Games' (Cover Image Source: Lionsgate)

Jennifer Lawrence is returning as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,' marking her first time reprising the role in 11 years. The Oscar winner recently discussed the experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she reunited with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson while reprising the role for the upcoming prequel. "It was unbelievable," Lawrence said about returning to the role. "It was so crazy. It was the same crew." Lawrence’s comments also suggest that Harrelson will reprise Haymitch Abernathy alongside Lawrence’s Katniss and Hutcherson’s Peeta Mellark.

A still of Jennifer Lawrence from 'The Hunger Games' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

She described the reunion with Hutcherson as particularly emotional. "Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other," she recalled. "It was so beautiful." Harrelson made the reunion memorable in his own way, too. "Woody, obviously, came through the window of my hotel room uninvited," Lawrence joked. "It wouldn’t be the same if he listened to boundaries or used a door."

The upcoming film centers on a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the prequel explores an earlier chapter of Panem’s history. The book ends with a flash-forward epilogue featuring Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 20 through Lionsgate.

A still of Jennifer Lawrence from 'The Hunger Games' (Image Source: Murray Close | Lionsgate)

Lawrence previously expressed interest in reprising Katniss if the right opportunity came along. During her 2023 press tour for 'No Hard Feelings,' she said she would be completely open to returning to the franchise. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," she told Variety at the time. Lawrence also reflected on the concerns she had when joining the franchise at age 20. She worried about how such a major role might affect her career and personal life, particularly her hopes of becoming a mother.

The actress headlined four 'Hunger Games' films between 2012 and 2015. The franchise, which also includes the 2023 prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ has grossed approximately $3.3 billion worldwide at the box office.

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