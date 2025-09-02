‘DWTS’ just dropped cryptic clues about season 34's celeb and pro pairing — and fans are in full sleuth mode

Eagle-eyed fans have predicted the celeb and pro pairings for 'DWTS' Season 34

These days, the 'DWTS' fans are busy making their predictions about which celebrities and pro dancers will be partnered together in the new season. Up until this moment, the official lineup for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 hasn't been announced by the network. Over the weekend, the die-hard fans of the ABC dance competition went into a frenzy after 'DWTS' teased the upcoming season's contestants by sharing a series of photos on the show's Instagram page. The black and white pictures showed the highly anticipated duos holding mirrorballs; however, their faces were kept hidden to keep the mystery game going.

And now, the eagle-eyed fans believe that they have managed to guess the real identities of the mystery pairings, and they have shared their guesses in the comments section of the Instagram post. One picture showed a pair standing alongside each other, hiding their faces with mirrorballs. Then, the fans rushed to the comments to share their suspicion that the duo might be Olympian Jordan Chiles and 'DWTS' pro Ezra Sosa, considering their given height differences. A fan commented, "Oh, I smell a Jordan Chiles & Ezra pairing yesss let’s gooooo 😮‍💨." Another fan remarked, "Jordan and Ezra??! Ahhhh, we’re never gonna stop laughing, they’re gonna be so funny together 😂."

In recent weeks, the air has been filled with rumors suggesting Chiles will be one of the contestants competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in 'DWTS' Season 34. Not long ago, the USA Gymnastics subtly confirmed these speculations by sharing the picture on their Instagram Stories. Another photo showed a man buttoning up his suit vest, meanwhile a woman's hands were draped over his shoulders.

Then, the fans paid close attention to the photo and noticed that the nails of the woman featured in the picture resembled those of pro dancer Witney Carson, and they dubbed the wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin as her partner. A fan remarked, "I would recognize Witney Carson’s hands in the first photo every single time lmao." Followed by a second user who commented, "Last one is Whitney Leavitt’s nails - black stars." Another netizen went on to say, "Witney and Robert makes me so happy."

In addition to this, the fans also further investigated and shed light on a possible duo based on a photograph that showed a man and a woman hiding their faces behind the mirrorballs. One 'DWTS' fan quipped, "I will actually cry if Danielle Fishel is on this season. I love her!!" Another user chimed in, "Danielle Fishel and Pasha?!?! Well, I know who I’m voting for if it’s true!" One user exclaimed, "I can so see this."

Another photo showed a man holding a mirrorball in front of a woman's face as she knelt. Several fans believe that the duo could be the former NBA star Baron Davis and pro dancer Britt Stewart. The fans will have to wait until Wednesday morning to learn the complete roster for 'DWTS' Season 34, which will be unveiled on 'Good Morning America.' As of now, four contestants have been confirmed for 'DWTS' Season 34, including Irwin, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, and 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.