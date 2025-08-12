Alix Earle reveals her wildest struggle for ‘DWTS’ — and it’s surprisingly relatable: ‘Can’t be on TV with…’

"I’ve been working out this summer and stuff, every time I put on a workout set, somehow there’s a camel toe," Alix Earle said.

These days, TikTok influencer Alix Earle is busy preparing for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34! On August 5, Earle shared a TikTok video addressing a common workout wardrobe issue, camel toe caused by tight clothes. According to US Weekly, Earle said, "So, this past month, I was cruising on my For You Page, and I saw these camel toe underwear. And if we’re going to be honest, as I’ve been working out this summer and stuff, every time I put on a workout set, somehow there’s a camel toe."

Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, premiering September 16, 2025. She says ordering camel toe underwear has solved a potential wardrobe issue. Earle further added, “I can’t be on TV with a camel toe, so I saw these camel toe underwear and I’m like, ‘Sure, let’s buy these.’”

However, things changed when Earle realized she had shipped the underwear to a house she was temporarily renting out and feared they wouldn’t arrive on time. Earle joked that anyone renting the house after her might receive a package addressed to her and could open it, despite it being illegal. Earle continued, “I’m just imagining these people saying, ‘Oh, a package for the people before us here.’ And opening it being like, “Camel toe underwear.”

Earle simply captioned the TikTok video, "Ik it's illegal to open, but like, what if they do?" Soon after, the fans flooded the comments section of Earle's video with loads of messages. One social media user wrote, "She ain’t catching me slipping," to which Earle responded, "No one will beat me to this story." Followed by a second user who penned, “Alix, we’re gonna need you to reorder them so we can get your honest review.” Another netizen commented, "Imagine thinking you're going to expose Alix Earle, but she already exposed herself.”

Earlier this year, in May, it was announced that Earle will be joining the cast of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 during an episode of 'Good Morning America.' While appearing on the show, Earle candidly spoke about participating in the beloved dance show and shared, “This is so surreal. I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. I was so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I mean, I’m ready to challenge myself, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes.”