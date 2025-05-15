Robert Irwin is ready to drop his shirt and bring the wild to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Robert Irwin said, "But I do also want to see how ‘Dancing with the Stars’ can incorporate khaki…"

'Dancing with the Stars' season 34 is set to begin in the fall of 2025. As of writing, only one contestant has been revealed for the show, Robert Irwin. Irwin is the son of 'The Crocodile Killer' himself, Steve Irwin. Steve Irwin was a renowned zookeeper and environmentalist. He rose to fame in the late 90s owing to a wildlife documentary series by the name of 'The Crocodile Killer.' Irwin's son Robert follows his father's path as he went on to become a conservationist and zookeeper himself.

Robert has been featured in various TV shows like 'The Steve Irwin Show,' 'Bindi the Jungle Girl,' and many more. The 21-year-old in the process has also become a TV star and is now set to make his debut as a dancer on 'DWTS.' Talking about the the show, he told Today, "I am nowhere close to being a dancer. The moves: I've got this; I've got a little bit of that. I'm definitely going to be leaning on my sister. My sister's incredible; she's such an inspiration."

Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, is no stranger to 'DWTS,' as she competed in the show all the way back in season 21 with dancing pro Derek Hough. Bindi even received the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as she won the 21st season. Needless to say, Bindi's little brother is inspired by her and cites her role in his life. In a conversation with Extra, Robert went on to reveal how he always wanted to be a part of the show ever since he saw Bindi participating, "I've been thinking about it for 10 years. Literally, since Bindi did it.”

Robert also revealed how he was just 11 when Bindi participated in the show, and he thought, "One day, that’s going to be me." Robert then went on to reveal a detail, fans didn't know they needed as he stated how his shirt won't be staying on for long on the dance floor. Robert is known for his dashing body, with Derek Hough even stating how the young dancer is "coming with abs."

“You heard it here first. Yes, I don't think that shirt's lasting long,” Robert said in a conversation with Extra. “You’ve got to have mobility. You can't let it get in the way. But I do also want to see how ‘Dancing with the Stars’ can incorporate khaki… I need a piece of Australia Zoo, a piece of Irwin-ness in there.”