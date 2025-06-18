‘DWTS’ pro takes cheeky jab at Anna Delvey and we can't blame him after what she said: ‘I personally took...’

Ezra Sosa was the first one to be eliminated, along with scandal-ridden socialite Anna Delvey, during season 33 in 2024

'Dancing With the Stars' pro Ezra Sosa never dreamt that he would be paired with a convicted felon on his very first debut on the reality show. Sosa was left scarred after he became the first one to be eliminated, along with scandal-ridden socialite Anna Delvey, during season 33 in 2024. However, he took away one scathing word from Delvey - that has become his life mantra, "nothing". The dancing pro even got it tattooed on his back to immortalize the iconic 'exit line' and showcase his devotion to Delvey. Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Queerty, Sosa explained what it was like being in the limelight with the con artist.

“I personally took away absolutely nothing! Just kidding,” he mimicked Delvey's momentous remark. “If there’s one thing I learned from working with Anna Delvey, it’s that dance can truly be an escape," he reflected. “Being in a room with someone who’s a convicted felon, trying to teach them to dance while the whole world is watching and judging, was intense,” he said, recalling the backlash that followed after they entered the ballroom competition. “There was so much outside noise trying to get into our space, but I recognized it early. I sat her down and said, ‘Whenever we walk into this room, we leave everything else behind. This is just about dance,'” Sosa said of his support for the socialite.

Delvey faced continuous criticism for not only her participation but also her final reaction from judge Carrie Ann Inaba and former pro Cheryl Burke as well. However, Sosa came to her rescue even back then. "She learned something!" he told Entertainment Weekly during the DirecTV Gets Real event. "It honestly didn't [hurt my feelings when] she said that. I was like, 'Facts, queen.'" He went on to elaborate on his reaction, "When we were eliminated, I could tell from the jump just staring at her face, she was a little upset about it," Sosa said. "So I was like, 'She's going to go off on [host] Julianne [Hough], I can see it happening.' But when she said, 'Nothing,' I was like, 'I'll take it, this is good.' It was so iconic, though."

Sosa remained grateful for the part that he had played in partnering with the convicted felon and expressed his obvious disappointment for being unable to make it a pleasant experience for her. Even though his experience on the show was brief, he admitted that he felt "really good" about it. He wittingly confessed that his favorite memory from the season was "that I can teach a convicted felon how to dance!" "She's so funny. I really did have such a blast with her," he gushed while reminiscing about the late-night rehearsal session with the fake heiress. "As her pro, I really tried my best just to see her for the person she was, not for her controversy, and just really help her see that she wasn't alone going through this," he concluded.

And while he continues to remain optimistic about his past connection with Delvey, the dance pro has already envisioned himself in a perfect partner situation for the future DWTS seasons. Sosa confessed that he wants to be paired with a same-sex couple to enrich his dancing skills, and also to represent the LGBTQ community.