David Corenswet's Superman has more than a cameo in 'Supergirl,' director reveals

'Supergirl' director reveals how Superman’s influence shapes Kara Zor-El’s conflict in Milly Alcock’s DC film, as the cousins struggle to converse.

This story contains spoilers from 'Supergirl.'

David Corenswet’s Superman is not just dropping into 'Supergirl' for a blink-and-miss cameo. The Man of Steel has a larger presence than a traditional cameo in Milly Alcock’s solo DC movie, though the story remains focused on Kara Zor-El. Director Craig Gillespie spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his role, explaining that Kal-El serves as a reference point for Kara as she navigates her own moral conflict. Corenswet’s Superman first appears in the opening minutes of 'Supergirl' through a video message.

David Corenswet as Superman appears through a video message in 'Supergirl' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Studios)

In the scene, Kal-El asks Kara when she plans to return home after her birthday bender. He also appears in a flashback that shows Kara’s arrival on Earth and the early communication gap between the cousins. Kara speaks Kryptonian, while Clark Kent, who was raised on Earth, speaks English, creating an unusual first interaction between the cousins. Gillespie explained that Superman’s presence was designed to support Kara’s arc rather than take over the movie. Speaking to EW, he said, "It's kind of the touchstone to bounce against her moral compass that she's going through and her conflict."

David Corenswet as Superman in a still from 'Supergirl' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Studios)

He added that the team had discussed whether the opening moment should show Kara and Clark together in the same scene. However, the director liked the idea of keeping it as a video call because it allowed the movie to stay in Kara’s world before showing the cousins together in person later. 'Supergirl' is inspired by the 'Woman of Tomorrow' comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The movie follows Kara as she is approached by Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by Eve Ridley, a young alien girl seeking revenge after her family is slaughtered by Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Kara is not immediately eager to get involved, but things change after Krem poisons Krypto. With only a few days to find the antidote, she is pulled into Ruthye’s mission while also facing questions about who she wants to be. Alcock also shared that Corenswet helped her during her first day filming 'Supergirl.' The scene involved Kara’s pod landing in the Arctic, where Superman directs her toward the Fortress of Solitude. Alcock also said she was inside the pod and not speaking English during the scene, leaving her unsure how to approach Kara at that point in the story. She said Corenswet was helpful and that it was nice to act opposite him because the scenes carried a natural tension between Clark and Kara.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El with Krypto in 'Supergirl' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Studios)

Superman appears at different points in the film, though he is not part of the central story. His role helps connect Kara’s journey to the larger DC Universe, especially with 'Man of Tomorrow' already set to continue the story after 'Superman.' Supergirl is confirmed to return in 'Man of Tomorrow,' while Gillespie described Clark and Kara’s dynamic as "this fun, almost sibling relationship." Alcock did not confirm details about the next movie, but said she would like to see more of Clark and Kara together because she finds them "fun" and "interesting." Corenswet’s Superman first appeared in DC Studios’ new era before Alcock’s Kara received her own solo adventure. The update provides more details about Superman’s role in Kara’s story while keeping the focus on the new Supergirl film. 'Supergirl' is now playing in theaters.