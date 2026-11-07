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Robert Pattinson enters as surprise contender to play the next James Bond alongside ‘Superman’ star

The search for Daniel Craig’s James Bond successor takes another turn as two familiar faces reportedly enter the race for 007.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Robert Pattinson attends "The Drama" premiere at Cinema Adriano on March 26, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Franco Origlia)
Robert Pattinson attends "The Drama" premiere at Cinema Adriano on March 26, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Franco Origlia)

The hunt for the next James Bond has found its way to Gotham. Robert Pattinson has reportedly screen-tested to play 007, putting the ‘Batman’ actor in contention to succeed Daniel Craig. He is among the five reported actors who have tested for director Denis Villeneuve’s film. Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment, and no casting announcement has been made.

Pattinson is joined by Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in ‘Superman’. Variety reported that both British actors auditioned for the role, adding two names with franchise experience to the search. Hoult previously played Beast in the ‘X-Men’ films, while Pattinson’s franchise film credits include ‘Twilight’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. The pair have crossed paths in a casting search before: Hoult was also in contention for Batman before Pattinson landed the role.

Nicholas Hoult attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pattinson already has a working relationship with the filmmaker choosing the next Bond. He appears in Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three’, which opens on December 18. The Bond screen tests took place over the weekend of October 24 in London, where Pattinson is filming ‘The Batman Part II’. His other credits this year include Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and the A24 films ‘The Drama’ and ‘Primetime’.

The additions broaden a field that already includes Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor, according to the reports. THR previously reported that four, possibly five actors were in the mix, although only three names initially surfaced. Turner has received an endorsement from former Bond Pierce Brosnan, while Gary Oldman has backed his ‘Slow Horses’ co-star Lowden. Those endorsements are separate from a studio decision, which has yet to be announced.

Callum Turner (L), Josh O’Connor (C) and Jack Lowden (R) have also been linked to the next James Bond role (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Don Arnold/WireImage; (C) Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage; (R) Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Behind the camera, Villeneuve will direct from a screenplay by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the film, commonly referred to as ‘Bond 26’. It will be the first Bond installment made under Amazon’s creative control after longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded that control to the studio. The change puts a new team in charge of introducing Craig’s successor.

Craig finished his run with ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021, having played Bond in five films across 15 years. He was announced as 007 in October 2005, 21 years before this latest round of screen tests. His tenure included ‘Skyfall’, the franchise’s first billion-dollar film. Pattinson and Hoult are now reportedly part of the search for the next chapter, but neither has been confirmed as the new Bond.

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