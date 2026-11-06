MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Reacher’ Season 5 cast welcomes ‘Scorpion’ star in recurring role as criminal network expands

The upcoming season of 'Reacher' adapts Lee Child's 20th novel titled 'Make Me'
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO
(Inset) Ari Stidham in 'Scorpion'; Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) CBS | Photo by Monty Brinton; Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Jasper Savage)
(Inset) Ari Stidham in 'Scorpion'; Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) CBS | Photo by Monty Brinton; Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Jasper Savage)

A familiar face from 'Scorpion' is heading into the world of Jack Reacher. As per Deadline, Ari Stidham has landed a recurring role in the fifth season of Prime Video's action thriller 'Reacher', reuniting with Nick Santora, the show's creator and showrunner, who previously worked with the actor on the CBS drama. Stidham will play Dean Lassider, a shady businessman with close ties to Nokes (Kevin Durand). Lassider runs his questionable operations from a desert strip club, adding another character to the criminal network that Reacher will encounter in the upcoming season.

A still of Jack Reacher (Image Source: Netflix)

The new season finds Alan Ritchson returning as the former military investigator who travels across the country with little more than his instincts and investigative skills. Reacher's latest journey begins when his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest. There, he joins forces with a private investigator to search for a missing person. What starts as a straightforward investigation soon reveals a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

A still of Ari Stidham (Image Source: Instagram | @aristidham)

Season 5 adapts 'Make Me', the 20th novel in Lee Child's bestselling 'Jack Reacher' series. The television adaptation will also feature Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo, and Kevin Durand. The casting update comes after another successful season for the franchise. Season 4 premiered in August and concluded in September, attracting 66 million global viewers during its first 28 days on Prime Video, according to Amazon. The season also ranked among the streamer's five most-viewed original series seasons. With a new investigation, an unfamiliar town, and a growing criminal network, the fifth season will once again put Reacher's ability to uncover trouble to the test.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

David Boreanaz’s ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot finally sets release date
TV

David Boreanaz’s ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot finally sets release date

David Boreanaz will play Jim Rockford, a private investigator who is now on parole after being wrongfully imprisoned
2026-11-06T05:10:15.000Z
‘Black Doves’ creator reveals plans for potential Season 3 after dramatic finale
TV

‘Black Doves’ creator reveals plans for potential Season 3 after dramatic finale

‘Black Doves’ creator Joe Barton shares an update on potential Season 3 plans as the Netflix thriller ends Season 2 on a cliffhanger
2026-11-06T04:39:35.000Z
Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in new ‘The Terminal List’ project with a twist
TV

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in new ‘The Terminal List’ project with a twist

Chris Pratt will return in 'Savage Son,' which is Jack Carr’s third novel in the book series
2026-11-06T04:02:47.000Z
‘WandaVision’ star to lead Netflix’s new drama series ‘Pagans’
TV

‘WandaVision’ star to lead Netflix’s new drama series ‘Pagans’

Netflix's supernatural drama 'Pagans' follows a widowed father whose strained relationship with his daughter takes a sinister turn
2026-11-06T03:00:03.000Z
Charlie Hunnam’s new thriller series ‘Criminal’ sets premiere date
FRIENDS (1994)

Charlie Hunnam’s new thriller series ‘Criminal’ sets premiere date

Charlie Hunnam leads 'Criminal,' a crime series based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novels. Two friends raised in crime confront trouble.
2026-11-05T18:19:29.000Z
‘Off Campus’ Season 2 sets Prime Video release date as Allie and Dean take the lead
TV

‘Off Campus’ Season 2 sets Prime Video release date as Allie and Dean take the lead

‘Off Campus’ is heading back to Briar, with a new romance taking shape and familiar faces returning for the next chapter.
2026-11-05T17:00:04.000Z
Where is Joran van der Sloot now? His life and marriage beyond Netflix’s Natalee Holloway doc
TV

Where is Joran van der Sloot now? His life and marriage beyond Netflix’s Natalee Holloway doc

‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ revisits decades-long search, raising questions about Joran van der Sloot’s life.
2026-11-05T14:42:40.000Z
Who is trying to kill Kim Kardashian’s Allura on ‘All’s Fair’? Season 2 premiere ending explained
TV

Who is trying to kill Kim Kardashian’s Allura on ‘All’s Fair’? Season 2 premiere ending explained

A dangerous former client targets top divorce attorney Allura Grant with a series of escalating attacks before holding her hostage at gunpoint
2026-11-05T08:27:49.000Z
Joe Miñoso reveals why he’s quitting ‘Chicago Fire’ as he reflects on Cruz's ‘touching exit’
TV

Joe Miñoso reveals why he’s quitting ‘Chicago Fire’ as he reflects on Cruz's ‘touching exit’

Joe Miñoso left 'Chicago Fire' in the procedural's momentous 300th episode
2026-11-05T07:53:12.000Z
Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character
TV

Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character

‘Chicago Fire’ honors a fan favorite character in its 300th episode
2026-11-05T05:51:40.000Z