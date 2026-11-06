‘Reacher’ Season 5 cast welcomes ‘Scorpion’ star in recurring role as criminal network expands

The upcoming season of 'Reacher' adapts Lee Child's 20th novel titled 'Make Me'

A familiar face from 'Scorpion' is heading into the world of Jack Reacher. As per Deadline, Ari Stidham has landed a recurring role in the fifth season of Prime Video's action thriller 'Reacher', reuniting with Nick Santora, the show's creator and showrunner, who previously worked with the actor on the CBS drama. Stidham will play Dean Lassider, a shady businessman with close ties to Nokes (Kevin Durand). Lassider runs his questionable operations from a desert strip club, adding another character to the criminal network that Reacher will encounter in the upcoming season.

A still of Jack Reacher (Image Source: Netflix)

The new season finds Alan Ritchson returning as the former military investigator who travels across the country with little more than his instincts and investigative skills. Reacher's latest journey begins when his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother's Rest. There, he joins forces with a private investigator to search for a missing person. What starts as a straightforward investigation soon reveals a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

A still of Ari Stidham (Image Source: Instagram | @aristidham)

Season 5 adapts 'Make Me', the 20th novel in Lee Child's bestselling 'Jack Reacher' series. The television adaptation will also feature Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo, and Kevin Durand. The casting update comes after another successful season for the franchise. Season 4 premiered in August and concluded in September, attracting 66 million global viewers during its first 28 days on Prime Video, according to Amazon. The season also ranked among the streamer's five most-viewed original series seasons. With a new investigation, an unfamiliar town, and a growing criminal network, the fifth season will once again put Reacher's ability to uncover trouble to the test.