MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Where was ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 filmed? Every major location in Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ sports comedy

The latest season of ‘Ted Lasso’ features several recognizable filming locations. Here's where the cast and crew shot the Apple TV+ series.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still of Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)
A still of Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

Ted Lasso’ Season 4 is releasing on August 5 on Apple TV+. After the debut episode, new episodes will be released weekly until the finale on October 7. As fans tune in to watch the show, they will surely notice that Kansas City, Missouri, is featured prominently, as per Independent. Many popular locations from the city were used in the making of the series. Here are the major filming locations Jason Sudeikis’ show used. Many of the scenes in the show were filmed at Country Club Plaza. It is a historic downtown retail area in Kansas City. The main attraction of the plaza is its 15 city blocks of Spanish-inspired architecture, numerous fountains, designer-brand shops, and popular restaurants. The production team made many changes to prepare it for the show. For instance, the Johnny Was store was renamed ‘Dazzle Me Moi’ just for the shooting purpose. 

Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)
Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

Another location is Gates Bar-B-Q. Even though there are five branches across the metropolitan area, only the Main Street branch will be seen on screen. CPKC Stadium is another location that will appear in the sports comedy. The stadium was inaugurated in March 2024, and it is the world’s first privately financed stadium built exclusively for a professional women’s football team. Considering where the plot is heading this season, it is easy to see why the stadium is relevant.

Part of the shooting also took place in the 18th & Vine District, the historic jazz district, Blue Springs, and Lee’s Summit. Although most of the shooting happened in Kansas City, it is not the only place where the cameras rolled. London was the main filming location for all three previous seasons, and the latest season did not forget that. After completing the Kansas City portion of filming, the team continued production in London, according to MovieWalks

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

The key filming locations across London include Selhurst Park in South London, the Prince’s Head at 28 The Green, Richmond, and Paved Court. Notably, one interesting tidbit is that Jason Sudeikis, the lead star, grew up in Kansas. So, maybe it was his vision to return to his hometown when he revived the show from the brink of conclusion. Meanwhile, the official description of the season reads: “In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” Apart from Sudeikis, returning stars include Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained
TV

Why does Henry look different in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4? Apple TV show's recast explained

A familiar character returns with a new face, sparking fresh questions about a bigger role and what it could mean for Ted's next chapter.
3 minutes ago
‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973)

‘The Young and the Restless’ writes out Noah and Sienna but their exit may not be permanent

'The Young and The Restless' bid farewell to Noah and Sienna because of Matt Clark; however, new writers could have a different fate for the couple.
29 minutes ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 4 gets disappointing update as Selena Gomez and cast bid farewell

Alex Russo came face to face with alternate versions of her childhood best friend Harper and ex-boyfriend Mason in Season 3
2 hours ago
When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Time, date and more
THE BOYS (2019)

When does ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 come out? Time, date and more

The popular teen drama is based on Ali Novak's young adult romance novel series of the same name
2 hours ago
Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season
TV

Hulu and Disney+ renew ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season

Disney+ and Hulu have renewed ‘The Artful Dodger’ for a third and final season, bringing back the lead cast to resolve Season 2’s cliffhanger.
3 hours ago
Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision
TV

Why did Ted return? 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1's emotional twist leads to a major decision

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 1 reveals that Ted has settled back into life in Kansas City and works at a supermarket
5 hours ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ kills off fan-favorite OG character in surprising finale twist

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back two fan-favorite characters and quickly reveals the tragic fate of one of them
5 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return
TV

‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return

Christian Howard, who played Ethan Lovett, wraps up his storyline in the August 4 episode of ‘General Hospital’
7 hours ago
Viola Davis leads new thriller for Peacock and we're all in
TV

Viola Davis leads new thriller for Peacock and we're all in

The ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star will play a problem solver in the upcoming thriller
7 hours ago
‘AGT’ contestant Travis Garland has surprising ‘DWTS’ connection ahead of Judges Callback
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘AGT’ contestant Travis Garland has surprising ‘DWTS’ connection ahead of Judges Callback

Singer Travis Garland also starred on Season 3 of 'Marriage Boot Camp' alongside his then-girlfriend, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day
8 hours ago