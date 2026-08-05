Where was ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 filmed? Every major location in Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ sports comedy

The latest season of ‘Ted Lasso’ features several recognizable filming locations. Here's where the cast and crew shot the Apple TV+ series.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 is releasing on August 5 on Apple TV+. After the debut episode, new episodes will be released weekly until the finale on October 7. As fans tune in to watch the show, they will surely notice that Kansas City, Missouri, is featured prominently, as per Independent. Many popular locations from the city were used in the making of the series. Here are the major filming locations Jason Sudeikis’ show used. Many of the scenes in the show were filmed at Country Club Plaza. It is a historic downtown retail area in Kansas City. The main attraction of the plaza is its 15 city blocks of Spanish-inspired architecture, numerous fountains, designer-brand shops, and popular restaurants. The production team made many changes to prepare it for the show. For instance, the Johnny Was store was renamed ‘Dazzle Me Moi’ just for the shooting purpose.

Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

Another location is Gates Bar-B-Q. Even though there are five branches across the metropolitan area, only the Main Street branch will be seen on screen. CPKC Stadium is another location that will appear in the sports comedy. The stadium was inaugurated in March 2024, and it is the world’s first privately financed stadium built exclusively for a professional women’s football team. Considering where the plot is heading this season, it is easy to see why the stadium is relevant.

Part of the shooting also took place in the 18th & Vine District, the historic jazz district, Blue Springs, and Lee’s Summit. Although most of the shooting happened in Kansas City, it is not the only place where the cameras rolled. London was the main filming location for all three previous seasons, and the latest season did not forget that. After completing the Kansas City portion of filming, the team continued production in London, according to MovieWalks.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

The key filming locations across London include Selhurst Park in South London, the Prince’s Head at 28 The Green, Richmond, and Paved Court. Notably, one interesting tidbit is that Jason Sudeikis, the lead star, grew up in Kansas. So, maybe it was his vision to return to his hometown when he revived the show from the brink of conclusion. Meanwhile, the official description of the season reads: “In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” Apart from Sudeikis, returning stars include Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.