'Landman': Monty may not take the fall for rig explosion, but this character might

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' is shaping up to be a tense story about power and accountability. The show asks one big question: When disaster strikes, who ends up taking the blame? We get to see in Episode 2 that a deadly rig explosion takes place. Monty Williams (Jon Hamm) seems untouchable in this episode, but Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) might not be so lucky.

As Tommy tries to manage his personal and work troubles, his interactions with Monty reveal who’s really in charge. 'Landman' Episode 2 makes it clear that Monty has the upper hand, while Tommy is left scrambling to deal with the mess. The real question is whether Tommy can hold it together or if he’s the one who’ll pay the price for everything going wrong.

What does the rig explosion mean for 'Landman' Season 1

Billy Bob Thornton leads the 'Landman' cast as Tommy Norris (James Minchin and Emerson Miller/Paramount)

Since 'Landman' is a Taylor Sheridan show, we can expect it to follow similar themes to 'Yellowstone' and 'Tulsa King'. The arrival of Rebecca hints that Tommy’s life is about to get a lot harder. With two major disasters tied to him, legal troubles are closing in fast. We already know that the oil rig equipment wasn’t up to standard, and while that may have been normal practice, it’s not something the law or the public will overlook.

Monty Williams comes off as a powerful figure who can weather legal and public backlash, but he’s not the main character. Rebecca seems to believe the blame lies squarely with Tommy, and the show’s central moral dilemma is whether she’s right. One thing is clear, Monty won’t be the one to take the hit for these disasters. Tommy, on the other hand, is already in the hot seat, and the next eight episodes will likely see him fighting to save his career—and himself.

Tommy and Monty appear to be on good terms, but one scene in 'Landman' clearly shows who’s in control

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

In the first two episodes of 'Landman', Tommy makes it clear he’s not afraid to speak his mind, no matter who he’s talking to, even a police officer, which earns him a scolding right in front of the sheriff. But there’s one person who doesn’t let Tommy’s attitude slide, Monty Williams. In one of Episode 2’s final scenes, Tommy angrily calls Monty about the mess he’s in, frustrated after Rebecca shows up in Odessa as the company’s representative instead of the attorney he was counting on. This unexpected twist leaves Tommy feeling cornered.

While Tommy and Monty appear to be on decent terms, this interaction reveals a clear power dynamic between them. Later, when Tommy and his son Cooper talk about Cooper’s career plans, the conversation gets personal. Cooper suggests that Tommy could have been as successful as Monty if he hadn’t "given up." Tommy fires back, pointing out that Monty’s success comes from having a trust fund, unlike him. Tommy’s reality is much grimmer, he’s $500,000 in debt, a sharp contrast to Monty’s privileged background.

