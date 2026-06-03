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Who is Josh Sherman? ‘America's Got Talent’ finds its worst audition of all time and you’ll totally see why

Contestant Josh Sherman performs in the 'AGT' premiere with 'beethoven', amidst the cheers of the audience.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) 'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B; (R) Contestant Josh Sherman performing (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
(L) 'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B; (R) Contestant Josh Sherman performing (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The premiere of 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) Season 21 was firing on all ends. Judges gave a record-breaking three Golden Buzzers on the first day of auditions. However, it was not all confetti and applause. There was one performance that could go down as the "worst audition" in the history of 'AGT'. A contestant named Josh Sherman came with hopeful eyes and killer attire, and instantly grabbed the attention. He introduced himself as a "professional trumpet player" who wants to win the show and go on a world trip with his beloved dog. The story instantly made him an audience favorite, and he began his performance amidst hundreds of cheers.

Still of Josh Sherman in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
Still of Josh Sherman in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

It was evident that the judges expected to be blown away, but what happened next was something they never saw coming, even in their dreams. Sherman brought out from his case a beet in place of a trumpet, calling it a "beethoven." He nonchalantly started producing sounds through it. The sound could be described as a "fart noise," but on repeat. Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B immediately pressed the cross buttons. Surprisingly, the audience's cheers did not stop; they were actually enjoying his performance. Instead, they began expressing their displeasure at the decision, to the shocked judges.

Still of the audience cheering for Josh in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
Still of the audience cheering for Josh in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Cowell started chatting with the performer. He asked, "How do you think that went?" To this, the Vegas performer replied, "Honestly, I couldn't hear the music." Cowell and Vergara called him "lucky" for being spared. Sherman did not give up and said that he "can do an acapella for you, so that you'd understand all of it." Judges were not on board, but the audience was. "One More Time" began reverberating through the studio. Sherman grew more confident and said directly to Cowell, "I don't think I got the time to show you all what I can really do with it." The judges gave in and asked him to take the floor again, with the promise that he would get to the "good bit." This time, Sherman came out with an apple and called it "Ch-apple Roan." He began playing it as a kazoo against the background of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club.' The judges were again exasperated, but the audience and host Terry Crews were mesmerized by the performance

Still of judges in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
Still of judges in AGT (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The panel did not give in to the audience and quickly gave four crosses to Sherman. Cowell delivered the final blow, "You got eight 'X's. That means no." Sherman took the rejection on the chin and strode off for an interview with Crews. The host told him elatedly, "You set a record." He is possibly referring to the fact that no other contestant has received eight crosses from the judges. 'America's Got Talent' will air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock

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