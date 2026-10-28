‘Roseanne’ star Joins Claire Danes in ‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2

Claire Danes returns as author Aggie Wiggs in 'The Beast in Me' Season 2, with a new family connection set to add another layer to Netflix’s thriller.

John Goodman is joining Claire Danes in Season 2 of Netflix’s psychological crime thriller 'The Beast in Me.' The 'Roseanne' star will play the father of Danes’ character, author Aggie Wiggs, in the upcoming season. His character is believed to be a longtime con artist, though Netflix has yet to reveal further plot details or release date. Danes is returning as Aggie, the series' central character. Goodman’s casting adds another familiar face to the psychological thriller as it prepares to continue its story.

Still of Claire Danes - (Image Source: Instagram | @clairedanes)

Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle, who worked on the first season as writers and executive producers, are returning as co-showrunners. They will also executive produce the new season alongside Danes and series creator Gabe Rotter. Other returning executive producers include Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, and Jodie Foster. Campos directed half of the first season’s episodes. 20th Television serves as the studio behind the series.

Season 1 earned strong critical attention, with Claire Danes’ performance drawing praise for its emotional depth and psychological complexity. It ended with Nina recording Nile's confession to murder, leading to his arrest. His uncle Rick later arranges his prison death, while Aggie publishes her book and confronts her own darkness. The series' mix of crime, suspense, and character-driven storytelling helped establish it as a notable Netflix thriller, setting the stage for its next chapter.

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr in a still from 'Roseanne' - (Image Source: Adam Rose | ABC)

Goodman has built a long career across television and film, earning recognition for playing Dan Conner in the sitcom 'Roseanne' and its sequel series, 'The Conners'. More recently, he starred in HBO’s comedy series 'The Righteous Gemstones.' The actor also appears opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming film 'Digger.' He will next be seen in Season 3 of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ adding another major television project to his schedule.