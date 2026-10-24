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Who is INK? ‘Fire Country’ welcomes singer in the latest episode as Station 42 deals with major issues

‘Fire Country’ welcomes a Grammy-winning artist to Smokey's in their latest episode
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO
A still of INK from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Justine Yeung)
A still of INK from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Justine Yeung)

Recently released Episode 3, titled 'What Needs to Be Done', of 'Fire Country' had a special appearance. Grammy Award-winning singer INK was the latest musical guest to perform at Smokey's, and fans couldn't keep their eyes off her. She belted two original songs named 'All I Got' and 'American Reject' in 'What Needs to be Done.' INK is a longtime fan of the show. Thus, when she said, "There's no place like playing here at Smokey's," it is a heartfelt sentiment.

A still of INK from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

The singer is no stranger to the spotlight, having written some of the biggest hits from the last decade. Her song catalog includes Beyoncé’s '16 Carriages' and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 'Texas Hold ‘Em.' However, 'Fire Country' was a different adventure. According to Billboard, it was her scripted television series debut. The singer performed her songs before firefighters who had a particularly stressful day on and off the field.

A still of Manny and Bode from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

INK was elated about the collaboration. "I grew up watching musical guests appear on my favorite TV shows, so having my new single 'American Reject' make its debut on 'Fire Country' is a real childhood dream coming full circle," INK shared with the outlet. "There's something so nostalgic and special about that for me. I started out performing on street corners, never knowing where my gift would take me, and now here I am stepping into a whole new world of storytelling."

INK posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @spillmyink)

INK told TV Line that she brought a special guest to filming. The singer and her mother are huge fans of the procedural, having "both been locked in from the beginning." Hence, it was only right that INK's mother accompanied her that day. "She got to meet the whole cast," INK recalled. "She was the star of the show that day. They loved her. That was incredible, so thank you to the whole cast, and everybody at CBS. It was love. She had an amazing time." INK is sure that the cast enjoyed her performance. "We tore Smokey's up that night, baby," she said. "We tore Smokey's off the bone that night. And with that crowd, it felt like I was at a real performance. I could see the cast really vibing with it, and by the time everybody finished, they were like, 'Yo, our applause was real. We really mean that genuinely.'"

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

Things might have been melodious in Smokey's, but elsewhere there was trouble. Station 42 faces escalating financial trouble when a donor pulls out. Bode (Max Thieriot), though, remains firm in his stance against the donor's data center plans. The team is brought on site to deal with a disaster that befell several mobile homes. Sharon visits the site and finds a bag full of money. Fueled by the desire to help, Station 42 Sharon (Diane Farr) keeps it to herself. Bode's volunteer program with CJ (Olivia Thirlby) also shows signs of working, which will help ease the burden on the main team. Eve also finds herself in a difficult predicament when Angel calls in a favor from his father. To find out how Station 42's story unfolds, tune in every Friday at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

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