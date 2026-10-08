Is Emaline real in ‘Carrie’? Prime Video TV show makes one major change from Stephen King’s novel

‘Carrie’, starring Summer H. Howell, is currently streaming on Prime Video

Stephen King's 'Carrie' has captivated generations with the haunting story of the titular character. Over the years, the story has been adapted multiple times, with a similar effect. But Prime Video's latest adaptation takes things someplace else. The adaptation keeps alive the themes of ostracism, abuse, adolescent bullying, and religious fanaticism from the novel, but also features a new twist that opens new doors for the show. Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' introduces a new character, Emaline West (Thalia Dudek), who changes Carrie White's (Summer H. Howell) eventual fate. For most of the show, Emaline seems to be Carrie's imaginary friend or a manifestation of her powers. The final episode reveals that Emaline is a real person.

A still of Emaline and Carrie from 'Carrie' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Emaline is introduced as a new arrival who joins the school alongside Carrie. Emaline and Carrie first meet in the school's bathroom, while the latter is overwhelmed by her recent experiences. Emaline comforts Carrie, and both become friends. In the fourth episode, Emaline learns about Carrie's powers, but rather than being afraid, she is delighted. Later she urges Carrie to take revenge on Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton), which ends with the mean girl nursing a broken nose. Both then escape somewhere else where Carrie can hone her telekinetic powers.

A still of Chris, Emaline and Carrie from 'Carrie' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

At one point, Carrie is also convinced she is imagining Emaline when no one but she sees her. Things come to a head when Billy Nolan (Arthur Conti) and Chris upload footage they stole from Carrie's house to CarrieRed. The footage is of Carrie arguing with Emaline, but only Carrie is visible. Carrie is also informed that there is no student named Emaline at Ewen High. In the finale, the situation is finally explained. Emaline is actually an astral projector. She can appear anywhere without being physically present. After Carrie is drenched in pig's blood, Emaline arrives to her rescue. She takes over Carrie's body and begins punishing the bullies.

A still of Emaline from 'Carrie' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

​While the massacre is happening, the real Emaline is driving to save Carrie from further trouble. Emaline's assumptions are right; Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan) indeed tries to kill Carrie. The showdown brings down the White property. Emaline arrives just in time, pulls Carrie out, and puts her in the car. This is the first time the pair makes physical contact. Carrie awakens, and the friends are now out on their adventures. Emaline's character changes Carrie's fate in the novel. Unlike in the novel, the bullied teen, Carrie, does not die; instead, she survives. The ending shows the team wants to continue Carrie's story beyond the massacre, something that has never happened before. If Prime renews the series, Emaline and Carrie's friendship will possibly take center stage. All episodes of 'Carrie' are now streaming on Prime Video.