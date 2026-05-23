Will there be ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Max Thieriot dishes on major time jump after finale

'Fire Country' ties off all loose ends in the Season 4 finale titled 'Try Not To Drown.'

'Fire Country' recently aired its Season 4 finale titled 'Try Not to Drown'. The episode 20 felt almost like a series finale, with every character seemingly riding off into the sunset. It made many fans question whether the show would return next season. Fans need not be afraid, as CBS announced back in January that the 42 crew will indeed return for Season 5 in 2026-2027. Another speculation that took over the fandom was whether there would be a time jump. Unlike previous seasons, there is no immediate danger troubling the characters. However, there is a chance that the show may pick up when a conflict enters the group's lives.

A still of Bode (Max Thieriot) in 'Fore Country' (Image Source: CBS)

The finale picks up with Bode (Max Thieriot), Jake (Jordan Calloway), and Danny (Mike O'Malley) stuck in a cabin surrounded by surging floodwater. Danny initially refuses to take the other two's help due to past grudges. It is only after Danny gets pinned against the wall that he decides to accept the pair's aid. Bode and Jake rescue Danny moments before he drowns and escape to safety. Ultimately, the entire crew manages to come out of the disaster unharmed.

One of the biggest storylines going into the finale was whether Bode would surrender himself to authorities for breaking into Danny's house years earlier. Bode avoids this fate after he saves Danny's life, and the latter forgives him. Jake also returns in time to tie the knot with Violet (Nesta Cooper). The wedding goes off without a hitch, thanks to Bode's timely help. Max Thieriot, who plays Bode in the show, shared that there would indeed be a little time difference between the season 4 finale and the season 5 premiere, but it wouldn't be massive. "It is new season, new challenges, new faces — not that we're exiting people but just allowing the show to evolve and find new fresh things," he explained to US Weekly.

Still of Jake and Violet in 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

The next season will see all the characters at a new stage in their lives. “When we started off the year, we weren’t certain if we wanted to leave some things really up in the air or have a hopeful and joyful ending,” Thieriot shared. “We want to leave somewhere that really feels like next season we get to see that new chapter and all these characters’ lives.” The show will also receive a fresh jolt of energy from a new showrunner at the helm.

Still of Bode and Chloe in 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

It was announced some time back that Tia Napolitano, who has been part of the CBS show since its inception, as a showrunner, will exit after Season 4. She will be replaced by Eric Guggenheim, known for his tenure at 'Magnum P.I.' "We've done so many episodes, and I have so much respect for Tia. What she's done with the show to get us to this point [is so important]. Eric is new to me, and new to a lot of us, and he has his own ideas, and he's very collaborative," Thieriot said. "Having new voices is fun, right? Because you get new ideas, new thoughts, and a new perspective. It allows us to also stand back and hear different perspectives on things." All seasons of 'Fire Country' are currently streaming on Paramount+.