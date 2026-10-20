‘Rooster’ Season 2 adds Sutton Foster, ‘New Girl’ star and more to guest cast

Five guest stars are set to join the HBO college comedy starring Steve Carell

Lamorne Morris (‘New Girl’) and Sutton Foster (‘Younger’) are headed to Ludlow College. HBO’s ‘Rooster’ has cast both actors as guest stars in Season 2. They will join Michael Urie (‘Shrinking’), O-T Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) and Zavior Phillips (‘Bad Monkey’), according to an HBO Max update. Deadline reports that Morris will play Caleb, Foster will portray Marti, Urie will play Larry, Fagbenle will portray Hayes, and Phillips will play Sam.

[L-R] Sutton Foster and Lamorne Morris (Image Source: Getty Images | [L-R] Photo by Bruce Glikas; Photo by Jesse Grant)

Interestingly, two of the new guest stars have already worked on shows connected to ‘Rooster’ showrunner Bill Lawrence. Urie currently stars in ‘Shrinking,’ a series that’s co-created by Lawrence. Similarly, Phillips worked on ‘Bad Monkey,’ another series by the showrunner that premiered on Apple TV in 2024. Lawrence created ‘Rooster’ in collaboration with Matt Tarses (‘Scrubs’) and also co-created ‘Ted Lasso.’

Morris played Winston Bishop, a retired NBA player turned police officer, on the Fox sitcom ‘New Girl’ for seven seasons, from 2011 until 2018. He has since starred in ‘Fargo’ and ‘Spider-Noir.’ Elsewhere, Foster earned Tony Awards for ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ in 2002 and ‘Anything Goes’ in 2011. She starred in the ABC family series ‘Bunheads’ in 2012 and subsequently played Liza Miller on ‘Younger’ from 2015 to 2021, a show about a woman who pretends she is 26 to enter the world of book publishing. Meanwhile, Urie starred in ‘Ugly Betty’ as fashion-forward assistant Marc St. James from 2006 to 2010 and has since appeared in the Broadway comedy ‘Oh, Mary!’ Fagbenle played Luke Bankole on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Rick Mason in the Marvel film ‘Black Widow,’ and appeared in Apple TV’s ‘Presumed Innocent.’

[L-R] Michael Urie, O-T Fagbenle, and Zavior Phillips (Image Source: Getty Images | [L-R] Photo by Chloe Kern; Photo by Brianna Bryson; Photo by Michael S. Schwartz)

‘Rooster’ premiered on March 8, 2026, with Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on ‘The Office.’ He plays Greg Russo, a popular novelist taking up a writer-in-residence position at the college where his daughter Katie (Charly Clive) teaches. Danielle Deadwyler, an Oscar nominee for ‘Till,’ Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai round out the main cast, supported by Annie Mumolo, Maximo Salas and Rory Scovel. Carell executive produces with Lawrence and Tarses, and Warner Bros. Television Studios produces the series for HBO. HBO renewed the show in April, but a premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced. However, all 10 episodes of Season 1 are streaming on HBO Max.