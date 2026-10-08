Hulu’s ‘Conviction’ adds Succession’s Peter Friedman and 2 more veteran stars to recurring cast

Elisabeth Moss plays a criminal defense attorney in Hulu’s legal drama ‘Conviction,’ based on Jack Jordan’s 2023 novel

Michael Gaston, F. Murray Abraham, and Peter Friedman will reprise their recurring roles in Hulu’s legal drama ‘Conviction,’ Deadline reports. Gaston will play Detective Joe Sapricone, Abraham will star as Dimitri Pasternak, and Friedman will play Arthur Mill. Interestingly, Gaston played a compulsive gambler, Alex Mahaffey, in the 1999 ‘The Sopranos’ pilot who owes money to Tony Soprano. His resume also includes Gray Anderson on ‘Jericho,’ CBI Director Gale Bertram on ‘The Mentalist,’ and dog hunter Dean on ‘The Leftovers.’ Gaston also played General Tommy Franks in Oliver Stone’s W. and appeared on Broadway in ‘Lucky Guy’ with Tom Hanks in 2013. His latest roles include Sheriff Clyde Porter in Netflix’s ‘The Waterfront’ and a turn in Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’

Actor Michael Gaston attends the premiere of CBS All Access’ ‘Strange Angel’ at Avalon on June 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. ( Image Source: Getty | Photo by Paul Archuleta)

Abraham is best known for playing composer Antonio Salieri in the film ‘Amadeus,’ for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1985. He was also cast as CIA agent Dar Adal on Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ and as Bert Di Grasso on the second season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ which garnered him an Emmy Award nomination. Also, he was the voice of Egyptian god Khonshu in the Marvel series ‘Moon Knight.’ On the other hand, Friedman first appeared on Broadway in ‘The Great God Brown’ (1972) and was nominated for a Tony Award for ‘Ragtime’ (1998). Friedman appeared on TV as patriarch George Silver in ‘Brooklyn Bridge,’ and as Frank Vernon, chief operating officer of Waystar Royco, on ‘Succession.’ His other TV credits include ‘The Affair.’

Peter Friedman during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call bows for ‘The Beast In The Jungle’ at The Vineyard Theatre on May 23, 2018, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Walter McBride)

‘Conviction’ follows elite criminal defense lawyer Neve Harper (Elisabeth Moss), who agrees to defend a man accused of murdering his wife in a house fire he is accused of starting. The series is based on Jack Jordan’s 2023 novel of the same title and is written by David Shore, who also serves as showrunner. Moss executive produces, and 20th Television produces for Hulu. Filming was underway in New York City in mid-July, and set photos from Brooklyn and Manhattan show the actress in character, although the streamer has not revealed a release date.

F. Murray Abraham attends ‘The Fear Of 13’ Broadway opening night at James Earl Jones Theater on April 15, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by John Nacion)

The three actors join a cast that includes Jimmi Simpson, William Jackson Harper, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley, Linda Emond, Ella Anderson, and Liza Coln-Zayas. Also recurring are Zainab Jah, Ashley Zukerman, and JJosé Zúñiga. Godley and Friedman are both alumni of ‘Succession,’ which puts two alumni of the HBO drama in the ensemble. Meanwhile, this is McKidd’s first TV role since wrapping an 18-year run as Dr. Owen Hunt on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in May. Harper received an Emmy nomination in 2020 for ‘The Good Place’ and in 2024 was Tony-nominated for Uncle Vanya with Steve Carell.