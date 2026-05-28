Ciara and West are set to join Amanda on ‘In the City’ Episode 3 and things could get interesting

The ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion saw Ciara slamming Amanda for her relationship with West

‘In The City’ Episode 2 ended with an exciting sneak peek of the upcoming episode featuring Amanda Batula spending time with Ciara Miller and West Wilson. As Bravo fans already know, at the time of filming, Ciara and West reconnected as friends. Additionally, Amanda was with her now estranged husband, Kyle Cooke. Since ‘In The City’ was filmed earlier, it features the trio as friends. A sneak peek of Episode 3 saw Ciara and West sitting side by side opposite Amanda. Seeing the two together, Amanda noted, “Look at us...this makes me so happy right now.” Ciara then seemingly referred to Amanda and Kyle’s troubled relationship, “You guys gotta eventually chill out, all right.”

Stills from 'In The City' Episode 3 sneak peek featuring Amanda Batula with Ciara Miller and West Wilson (Image Source: Bravo)

This sneak peek came after the bombshell first part of the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion, where Ciara slammed Amanda for her relationship with West. Season 10 saw Ciara and Amanda get even closer as the former navigated her feelings for West. Amanda and West's relationship came as quite a shock to fellow cast members and their former partners, as the latest installment ended with Amanda telling Kyle the two needed some time apart and West and Ciara becoming friends again.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featuring Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo)

‘In The City’ picked up with Amanda looking for a place to stay, which came as a shock to Kyle. The latest episode of the Bravo show featured Kyle revealing Amanda’s decision to his mother, Jane. While on FaceTime, he shared, “Some of the challenges Amanda and I’ve had. We’ve had a pretty rough summer. I’ve told you bits and pieces of that. And kind of been in this place before, where even if we had a good summer, it quickly slips into us living…kinda two different lives. Like we don’t do anything together.” Kyle recalled his conversation with Amanda about what they should do differently to improve their relationship. “And her idea was some separation,” he noted. Jane was shocked to learn that.

A still from 'In The City' Episode 2 featuring Kyle Cooke on FaceTime with his mother (Image Source: Bravo)

"Well, not like we’re separated, but like, I think she needs a fresh, clean start, and I need to feel like I can lock into my home and not feel like it's as cluttered and as stressful in my life." He repeated what Amanda told him, "Maybe we need like a month apart." When he mentioned that Amanda was looking for an apartment, his mother noted that this was a “big” thing. She added, “But we know you’ve been unhappy…you guys…for quite a while. And I know you also have love for each other. You know, I feel so sad.” She got emotional while reflecting on Kyle’s marriage. Seeing tears in her eyes, Kyle also got emotional, “I just feel guilty because in the heat of the moment, she’ll tell me that I’ve wasted ten years of my life. Like, I don’t really…I’m trying to make it work.” Kyle mentioned that despite the current situation not being “the end,” it still felt “drastic” and “huge.” The episode ended with Kyle reflecting on his time with Amanda.