Ariana Madix reveals how ‘DWTS’ changed her life — and pushed her closer to a lifelong dream

"It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do; it’s the reason for everything I’ve ever done in regard to the entertainment business," Ariana Madix said.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix's life took a major turn following her appearance on 'DWTS' Season 32 where she finished in the third place alongside her professional partner Pasha Pashkov. While having a conversation with Parade magazine in April 2024, Madix stated that the beloved dance competition 'Dancing With The Stars' opened a door of new opportunities for her. Sadly, Madix and Pashkov fell short of winning the prestigious mirrorball trophy but the ABC dance show expanded her horizons. Following her stint on the beloved dance show, Madix made her biggest dream come true. Then, Madix made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of 'Chicago' as Roxie Hart.

When Madix was asked if her remarkable journey on 'Dancing With The Stars' helped her accomplish her Broadway dream, the 39-year-old reality TV star replied, "Being on Broadway was literally my No. 1 dream since the day I was born. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do; it’s the reason for everything I’ve ever done in regard to the entertainment business. Yes, I’m sure they saw me on Dancing with the Stars, but I did do a dance workshop for them, I did do a singing workshop for them, and I did do an acting workshop for them. I think the combination of all of those things definitely brought me there."

In a separate interview with People magazine that took place in November 2024, the 'Love Island USA' host was questioned about whether she would like to star in a revival of 'Mamma Mia!' anytime in the future. Then, Madix responded, “My first show I ever saw on Broadway was Mamma Mia!, so, if Mamma Mia! is coming back to Broadway, I would love to be a part of it in any way, shape, or form." At that point in time, Madix jokingly remarked, "I will rhinestone costumes! I'll do whatever it takes!"

Many fans know Madix due to her appearance on Bravo's hit reality show 'Vanderpump Rules,' but her real passion has always been the performing arts. For the unversed, let us share with you that back in the day, Madix studied musical theater at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. Later on down the line, Madix moved to New York City following her graduation with aspirations to perform on Broadway. While auditioning for Broadway productions, Madix learned to bartend and even secured a job at a bar called SUR (Sex Unique Restaurant), which eventually became a filming spot for Lisa Vanderpump's show 'Vanderpump Rules,' a spin-off of the fan-favorite 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Speaking of her goals for 2025, Madix mentioned that she wishes to keep working. “I'm so grateful to be able to do what I love and what I've always wanted to do my whole life and be able to make a living doing it. So, I would love to just keep doing that. Of course, in that umbrella are film, TV, and Broadway. Any level of theater — I enjoy it so much. So, if I could perform for the rest of my life, I would. Hopefully, I have that opportunity," Madix told the media outlet at that time.