'The Voice’ Season 26: Who is Torre Blake? Ex-NBA player’s daughter ditches family’s rich athletic history for music

Torre Blake decided to pursue a career in music rather than continue her family's distinguished legacy in sports

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Torre Blake is an Austin-born, Los Angeles-based R&B singer-songwriter, aged 31. She is one of the gifted souls auditioning for 'The Voice' Season 26, and her journey with music is different altogether. Torre comes from an ultra-athletic family; her dad, Jeff Blake, was a Pro Bowl quarterback, while her uncle, Robert Jones, won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. Torre herself had been a star volleyball player and received a scholarship to East Carolina University.

Growing up, Torre was into sports, and for most people, she was known as "Torre the volleyball player." But all the while, she had been into music, which she did through songwriting in high school and college. It was after college that she gave her full attention to music, and her athletic background helped her stay determined and focused on this new path.

In 2021, she released her debut EP, 'Love is Real', and has been building her discography ever since, with streamer platform hits like 'So Glad' and 'Brave'. Perhaps her family's athletic history might've been very secure; now, however, Torre is fully invested in her music, taking what she learned through sports to fuel her creativity and perseverance in the industry. Now, on 'The Voice' national stage, Torre will be ready to shine. Torre said that she wants to establish herself in the music world.

How did Torre Blake start her musical career?

Torre Blake began her music career in high school, although at that time most people knew her for her athletic prowess. Growing up, Torre came from a family steeped in sports, so naturally, she followed that tradition into the net of volleyball and out of the confines of her small hometown on a scholarship to East Carolina University.

All the while, though, music was in her life. She had grown up singing in church choirs, and her love for music took off when she took a creative writing class in high school. This led her to begin writing songs. Torre continued to write music behind the scenes while playing volleyball, though few knew about this other side of her.

It wasn't until after college that Torre dove headfirst into music. She started meeting up with producers, recording tracks in studios, and further honing her songwriting skills. She even took a trip to New York City to network her way into the scene. Her athletic background helped her stay disciplined and determined, qualities that have been crucial in building her music career.

Since then, Torre has released a couple of singles which got her career going as an active singer-songwriter. Later, in 2022, she made her move to Los Angeles, putting all her attention into her music, with a growing number of listens to her songs on music streams.

Torre comes from an athletic background (Instagram/@torreblake)

Torre Blake already has several chart-topping hits

Having hailed from athleticism, Torre Blake has been building up her music career steadily since her focus changed to songwriting and performing. A few popular, successful releases to digital streaming dot an increasingly long list of songs.

Her most popular song to date is 'So Glad', a song of R&B infused with soulful melodies that express the beauty of life's struggles. Released in 2021, the single has reached over 77,000 streams on Spotify alone and is considered one of her biggest hits to date. Listeners take to the down-to-earth message, delivered with Torre's silky vocals, helping make this song relate to such a broad audience.

Other than "So Glad," Torre has also released singles entitled "Sweet Kisses" and "Pipedream," both accompanied by a music video showcasing her creative vision. The latest release to date, "Brave, dropped in January 2023. Co-writing the song, Torre shows growth both in style and lyrics, inspiring listeners with an uplifting message about being brave and resilient.