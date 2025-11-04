'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 trailer brings new SUR-vers, surprises, and chaos — all you need to know

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12 trailer is here, introducing fans to a new wave of SUR-vers

The official trailer of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 has been released, and fans will get to meet a new generation of SUR-vers. The new trailer, which was released on November 3, showcases the completely rebooted cast of the hit Bravo reality show. In case you're wondering, Season 12 of 'Vanderpump Rules' is scheduled to premiere on December 2 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also catch the new episodes on Peacock the next day. Before the premiere of the latest installment of the show, a new special titled 'Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons' will be released on November 25 at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

The new special will shed light on the iconic moments of 'Vanderpump Rules' over the years and never-before-seen footage. The special will also feature an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. The new SUR-vers for Lisa Vanderpump's show include Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez.

The official logline for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 reads, "This season on Vanderpump Rules, the deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up — from Pumptinis to chaos. Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors."

In the explosive trailer released, Lisa can be heard saying, "It's funny, I did used to say SUR's where you take your mistress, but now, it's probably where you meet her." Soon after, the trailer transitions to a clip of the restaurant employees partying hard. Lisa says, "I’ve always said with my staff. 'Give me anything, but don’t give me boring.’" Following that, Binkley admits in a confessional, "We're able to work, party, have sex." On the other hand, Jensen, a newbie, says, "I find myself in co-worker relationships pretty quickly." Jensen seems attracted to her fellow co-star, Davis, and tells him, "You know I found your Hinge profile and it says you believe in monogamy." At the end of the trailer, Lisa shares, "This is SUR. We're a family. They're not perfect, but they're mine."