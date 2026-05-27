Are DeMari and Marissa still together? Relationship status revealed after 'Perfect Match' Season 4 finale

Despite being together from the first day, DeMari Davis and Marissa George's relationship was an emotional roller-coaster on 'Perfect Match.'

'Perfect Match' Season 4 ended on a dramatic note, and all eyes are now on the couples' status in the aftermath of the hit reality show. One of them is DeMari Davis and Marissa George; however, the pair is not together after the season. Despite being together from the first day, their relationship was an emotional roller-coaster. In the end, the love fizzled, and Marissa was doing the rounds with her latest cryptic Instagram post.

"It’s because I’m looking at him…" the star captioned a post where she's seen in dark wayfarers on a beach. Her status comes four months after filming wrapped in November last year. In her previous interview with Tudum, she addressed the two calling off their relationship, stating they were better off as friends. "We spoke briefly afterward, but just left it as a friendship, appreciating the experience we had together. "I’m currently married to someone who has been part of my life for a long time," she added. Davis shared his two cents: "The next person I date, I want to be my wife. I am much more intentional about evaluating partners as such. You have to understand and support my life. I know I’m very sure of myself, and I’ve made a lot of growth, but there is still so much more to go."

DeMari Davis and Marissa George in a still from 'Perfect Match' (Image credit: Netflix)

In Season 4, Marissa from 'Love is Blind,' and DeMari ('Too Hot to Handle') wasted no time in coupling up. They cemented their case further by winning the first two challenges, but as more singles entered the show, their relationship hit rough waters. The next batch of episodes saw the two question their love for the first time. Their bond soured further when another 'THTH' alum, Katherine LaPrell, whom DeMari had shown interest in, stepped into the frame. Considering the duo follow each other on social media, the buzz has only become stronger with her latest post. Also calling it off were Yamen and Natalie, who are "back to being friends". Also not together are Jimmy P. and Ally, along with Dave and Sophie, who were actually crowned the season's winners. While fans wait for the new season, the drama in the fourth can be streamed on Netflix.